Ethereum exists “because of” World of Warcraft

How would you feel if suddenly the World of Warcraft character you built so hard was nerfed by Blizzard?

The average player and the average gamer would probably take it out on the digital gods, maybe throw the mouse out of the window and, last but not least, uninstall everything cursing the developers.

But Vitalik Buterin he was not an average player apparently and in reaction to the insult he immediately decided to give life to Ethereum, the blockchain that then created the NFT.

This would seem the story as the developer himself tells it on about.me. But even though it was written by Buterin himself, we still feel like taking it with a grain of salt. And with us a good chunk of Twitter.

World of Warcraft, the horror of centralized services

In his biography Vitalik Buterin, born in Russia in 1994 but moved to Canada in 2000, tells how Blizzard would have broken his heart: “I was happily playing World of Warcraft between 2007-2010 but one day Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved warlock’s Siphon Life spell. I cried until I fell asleep and that day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. I quickly decided to stop playing“.

Seen from the outside, Buterin’s reaction may seem to us excessive but we are talking about a child in the midst of the hormonal disturbances of adolescence and therefore plausibly prone to a rash reaction. The story then continues and Buterin tells that in 2011 “looking for a new purpose in life, i discovered bitcoins”Even going so far as to write for a blog dedicated to cryptocurrency.

However, the moment of the light bulb was really only in 2013, after spending a lot of time working on crypto projects at university and traveling the world. From all this suffering and traveling the idea of Ethereum, with e and not with i, apparently in honor of one of the factions of World of Warcraft and not of the chemical element. And if the story of how the architecture that then gave birth to this latest madness that is the NFT should have been born already seems absurd, much more interesting is the discussion that she created on Twitter where the story reappeared thanks to the account @zemnmez.

There are those who tell a similar story with their own protagonists family members that after a videogame disappointment they ended up in one pyramid scheme based on cryptocurrencies, receiving as an answer that in the end it is all a pyramid scheme inside cryptocurrencies. Someone instead post images of futuristic cities with the comment “the world is Blizzard hadn’t nerfed my warlock“.

Although our favorite messages are definitely the ones that are compared with the origins of superhero villains. The next time they touch a character’s stats or accessories, get ready – someone will blow the internet.