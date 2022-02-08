Ethereum extends losses compared to Bitcoin

Source: iStock / MicroStockHub

Saturday, the crypto market dropped further, with bitcoin (BTC) which reached the price levels last seen in July 2021, while ethereum (ETH) extended its losses relative to BTC.

The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

At 10:15 UTC, BTC is trading at around USD 34,363 and down 13% in one day and 30% in a month, reducing its annual earnings to less than 11%. Meanwhile, ETH is down 19%, and was trading at USD 2,332. The price also dropped 42% in a month, but is still up 108% in a year.

The other top 10 coins fell 19% -30% in one day. According to Coinglass data, liquidations in the crypto derivatives market have exceeded USD 1 billion, as over 351,680 trading positions have been liquidated in the past 24 hours.

As reported, the market fell following a tech-led selloff in the US this week.

Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy, at cryptocurrency exchange AAX, told Cryptonews.com on Friday that “the continuing selloff of Bitcoin is pushing speculators out of the market. However, with leverage rapidly building up around. this asset, the market could prepare for a short squeeze and a relief rally. ”

He also added that the selloff is likely “not too much of a concern” for long-term holders, although it could alienate some newcomers to the industry. The analyst said that in particular, this is the case with “those who trade meme coins and other tokens based on hype.”

Bloomberg, citing Bespoke Investment Group, reported that while there have been larger drawdowns for both bitcoin and the aggregate market, this marks the second-largest decline in dollar terms for both. According to the group’s analysts: “It gives an idea of ​​the scale of value destruction that percentage drops can mask.”

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, told Bloomberg that “Bitcoin has been hit by a wave of risk appetite. For more insights, keep an eye on traditional markets. The fear and unease among traders. investors are palpable. “

(Updated at 09:49 UTC with reactions. Updated at 10:18 UTC with the latest market data.)