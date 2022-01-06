Ethereum falls below support. Where is it headed?

Wednesday Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has seen a decline as the cryptocurrency market is moving lower; ETH has fallen below a key support level it previously held near the $ 4,000 range and is moving down towards the 200-day moving average.

Ethereum was in the red 4.54% at $ 3,573.14 at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon.

Ethereum daily chart analysis

Ethereum has fallen below the $ 4,000 level again and is now trading again within the ascending triangle pattern; the cryptocurrency could bounce close to the 200-day moving average but, if it falls below it, it could fall back towards the uptrendline.

The cryptocurrency is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) but above the 200-day moving average (blue): this indicates that the cryptocurrency appears to be in a consolidation period and the 50-day moving average can act as resistance, while the 200-day moving average can serve as support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved sideways and slowly declined to the current level of 38: this shows that sellers have moved to the cryptocurrency and that the RSI is approaching the range of oversold.

What could happen for Ethereum

Ethereum has fallen below the support line, which gives the cryptocurrency a bearish look, and now ETH is showing a downtrend; Ethereum will maintain a long-term bullish outlook as long as it is able to stay above the bullish trendline. Bullish traders are hoping to see Ethereum bounce off the 200-day moving average and start rising once again. The bears would instead want the cryptocurrency to move below the 200-day moving average and then continue to fall even below the uptrendline: this could cause a further bearish movement and the start of a long downtrend. term.