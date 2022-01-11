Ethereum favored against Ripple? | Gary Gensler gets stuck again

In the cause that sees opposites Ripple And SEC the real defendant may actually be Ethereum, which at least according to one part of supporters of $ XRP it would actually be the elephant in the courtroom glassware.

A situation that – many may not have noticed – is also creating some embarrassment for Gary Gensler, the new commander in chief of SEC, which just yesterday from CNBC he preferred to procrastinate on a question which, indirectly, is linked precisely to this story.

Gensler avoids answering the SEC’s most uncomfortable question

Does SEC protect Ethereum? The theory that has been around for some time now

The theory by the supporters of Ripple and which is now also carried out by various lawyers, is that the relations between the then cadres of SEC and the leaders of the group he leads Ethereum are not then very clear.

It all started with a request, now months ago, to get our hands on the internal discussions of SEC, something to which the body that regulates the US markets has always opposed with some force. To then continue in the relations that the then director of SEC he had entertained with Joseph Lublin, who had also been among the organizers of the ICO from Ethereum.

Situations that are becoming more and more pressing not for gossip, but because they would contribute to throwing clarity on the attitude of SEC, which after a little over a year from the start of the lawsuit, actually seems to be overly relentless Ripple, at least in comparison with what has been allowed to other networks and other projects.

Gary Gensler’s silence is the last straw

Questioned yesterday by Squawk Box, very interesting appointment on CNBC, Gary Gensler he stammered again to the question “Isn’t Ethereum a financial security? So why is $ XRP? ”, Avoiding, for the umpteenth time, to answer.

It is evident that the question is of huge embarrassment for SEC and for its current director. A situation that emerged from a cause that matched the best of prospects for SEC – or that of exercising the power of life and death over any type of financial organization, but which instead is backfiring against the powerful institution.

If the judges were to decide to dig even deeper, issues that were decidedly unedifying for the authority could arise, than if it had granted an unjust privilege to Ethereum he should at least answer to public opinion. And in front of millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

We close, however, hoping that Ripple avoid trying to attack other projects, even when this should be functional to your defense. Indeed, it is one thing to rightly ask for the same treatment with respect to other protocols, another is to attack and trigger those crypto civil wars that will not be good for the sector, which never more than now needs to remain compact.