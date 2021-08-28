Ethereum fee goes up in August

The commissions on Ethereum come back up relatively high levels in August, levels not seen since the move to the London Upgrade, also created to solve this type of problem.

An increase in costs that is a direct consequence of the increase in volumes, the latter driven by the great success that the NFT world is enjoying – which despite many and interesting alternatives – still finds in Ethereum its main network.

Large volumes on the Ethereum blockchain – ETFs have to do with it, which could …

The big movements on the network of Ethereum, which prompted commissions to grow in a fluctuating but important way throughout August are the result of dominance of a relatively new sector within the blockchain world.

We obviously speak of NFT, which are dominating investments far and wide digital in recent weeks, flooding the Ethereum network for obvious reasons: the standards of this protocol continue to be the most used by marketplace, come on creators of NFT and also from virtually any commercial project in the field of non-fungible tokens. A dominance which could be scratched by Solana’s progress in this sector – although many point out that it has already been able to withstand the onslaught of Tezos and other protocols that have included similar technologies on their blockchains.

Another problem for Ethereum in PoW?

Anyone who remembers the discussions last May knows what we’re talking about: Ethereum’s high commissions stem from its inability, as a PoW-style network. Bitcoin, to scale and process more transactions without impacting costs.

A situation that will only be overcome when Ethereum it will be ready to upgrade to version 2.0, which should take shape in just over a few months. Once switched to PoS – although many find it a less secure validation system – the problem of Ethereum fees it should be largely scaled down.

Bullish on Ethereum?

Such a situation will pay off Ethereum most demanded on the markets – and this is an indisputable fact. All this in a protocol situation which, after the update in London, has already burned over 100,000 ETH. It would seem the perfect storm for the coin on the markets, even if they are not responding, for now, in the world it was expected to be.

Aided by this is a relatively problematic time in the markets – with a series of sideways moves for all major coins, trying to recover last week’s values ​​after a generalized correction. However, we must look at the Ethereum forecasts of our specialists, who continue to report a trend generally bullish for the network.

Current bullish conditions could find vent within the markets at any time, also due to the relatively low trading volumes on all major platforms.