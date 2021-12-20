Ethereum for its potential will be the DeFi App Store of the future

What will be the ground-zero on which future apps will develop from 2023? Someone already makes a name and it is Ethereum. To predict that this network could in the future be adopted as App Store for the DeFi it is the director of Microsoft, Yorke Rhodes. An idea that is based on its enormous potential and on the fact that, according to a report by Dapps Radar, Ethereum already has 3,000 Dapps built on its network of the 9,000 decentralized applications that already exist.

Ethereum will become a decentralized App Store by 2023

“Forecast: Ethereum will become the decentralized App Store by 2023”Said Rhodes, Microsoft’s director of digital transition. However, in addition to sincere praise, there is also a controversial vein in this statement. In short, a small fence at the Apple App Store which, according to the director, has much higher rates than those of ETH, having a share in revenue.

Many argue that the metaverse or the web3 contain cryptocurrencies. They therefore expect a wave of these Dapps which must therefore have a respectable App Store and for Rhodes it will be Ethereum. Ben Thompson, a former Microsoft employee, is also on his blog Stratechery expressed himself on:

This is the kind of role that the blockchain they will cover: providing uniqueness and portability where needed, in a way that makes it possible not only to live your life entirely online, but all the lives you want at the same time, stuck in thin air.

Additionally, Rhodes’ prediction would see a major transition in 2023 for Ethereum. A fundamental shift in his network from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. In short, a new era for the network. Once this transformation has been carried out, the crypto will be even more competitive and competitive than the others cryptocurrencies.

However, it must be borne in mind that also Solana, as well as Polkadot they are giving a hard time to the second most important crypto in the world. For example, already Opera has officially announced that it will integrate Solana into its browser. So we are expecting a good close fight and who knows if Rhodes will be right in a couple of years.