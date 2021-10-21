Ethereum Forecast: The Second Cryptocurrency Can Reach $ 5,000

Ethereum, the second largest crypto asset in the world, has become the latest digital asset to join the club of the world’s most capitalized crypto. Its capitalization exceeded $ 500 billion. Following the recent Bitcoin rally, Ethereum has seen a substantial jump in its retail demand in the past 24 hours. According to the latest data released by Coinmarketcap, Ethereum’s market capitalization surpassed $ 500 billion on Wednesday for the first time in its history. ETH has increased more than 10% in the past 24 hours.
Big Investors Increase Crypto Positions In Ethereum
In addition to the latest jump in its price, its demand among large cryptocurrency holders has increased significantly in recent weeks. Data from Santiment, a leading on-chain analytics platform, shows that major ETH addresses have increased their Ethereum holdings by nearly 14% in the past 10 weeks.
Ethereum is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies and is in the top 5 in 2021. The price of ETH jumped from nearly $ 730 on January 1st to an all-time high of $ 4,380 on May 12th. ETH has seen a nearly 60% jump in the past 30 days.
After the appearance of a continuation flag of the current trend, Ethereum manages to break up on October 1st. On that day, the price rose by 10.37%. Since the break, the price manages to touch the high of May 12 at 4,387 dollars.
Ethereum is affected by this zone and is backing $ 4,250 at the time of writing. The breakout performance was around 36%, bringing it to the current price. Analysis of the RSI shows that the break of $ 4.387 is in doubt, being in the overbought area.
In contrast, the MACD indicator whose line is above the Signal line. Today’s candle highlights the strength of longs versus shorts. You can read it from the long lower shadow of the candle. The continuation of the upside requires a major break, such as that of October 1st, of the $ 4,387.93 level. The expected growth of the crypto world can make Ethereum reach a whopping $ 5,000.
