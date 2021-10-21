News

Ethereum Forecast: The Second Cryptocurrency Can Reach $ 5,000

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum, the second largest crypto asset in the world, has become the latest digital asset to join the club of the world’s most capitalized crypto. Its capitalization exceeded $ 500 billion. Following the recent Bitcoin rally, Ethereum has seen a substantial jump in its retail demand in the past 24 hours. According to the latest data released by Coinmarketcap, Ethereum’s market capitalization surpassed $ 500 billion on Wednesday for the first time in its history. ETH has increased more than 10% in the past 24 hours.

Big Investors Increase Crypto Positions In Ethereum

In addition to the latest jump in its price, its demand among large cryptocurrency holders has increased significantly in recent weeks. Data from Santiment, a leading on-chain analytics platform, shows that major ETH addresses have increased their Ethereum holdings by nearly 14% in the past 10 weeks.

Ethereum is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies and is in the top 5 in 2021. The price of ETH jumped from nearly $ 730 on January 1st to an all-time high of $ 4,380 on May 12th. ETH has seen a nearly 60% jump in the past 30 days.

After the appearance of a continuation flag of the current trend, Ethereum manages to break up on October 1st. On that day, the price rose by 10.37%. Since the break, the price manages to touch the high of May 12 at 4,387 dollars.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum is affected by this zone and is backing $ 4,250 at the time of writing. The breakout performance was around 36%, bringing it to the current price. Analysis of the RSI shows that the break of $ 4.387 is in doubt, being in the overbought area.

In contrast, the MACD indicator whose line is above the Signal line. Today’s candle highlights the strength of longs versus shorts. You can read it from the long lower shadow of the candle. The continuation of the upside requires a major break, such as that of October 1st, of the $ 4,387.93 level. The expected growth of the crypto world can make Ethereum reach a whopping $ 5,000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

877
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
705
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
659
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
541
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
484
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
449
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
379
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
340
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
295
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
291
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top