Ethereum Forecast: The Second Cryptocurrency Can Reach $ 5,000

After the appearance of a continuation flag of the current trend, Ethereum manages to break up on October 1st. On that day, the price rose by 10.37%. Since the break, the price manages to touch the high of May 12 at 4,387 dollars.

Ethereum is affected by this zone and is backing $ 4,250 at the time of writing. The breakout performance was around 36%, bringing it to the current price. Analysis of the RSI shows that the break of $ 4.387 is in doubt, being in the overbought area.

In contrast, the MACD indicator whose line is above the Signal line. Today’s candle highlights the strength of longs versus shorts. You can read it from the long lower shadow of the candle. The continuation of the upside requires a major break, such as that of October 1st, of the $ 4,387.93 level. The expected growth of the crypto world can make Ethereum reach a whopping $ 5,000.

