Ethereum forecast, will it reach $ 7,000 this year? Finder’s panel says yes

Ethereum was one of the biggest performers among the major cryptocurrencies in 2021, with a price increase of around 330 percent over the year. However, after hitting a new high of $ 4,847 in early November 2021, the price of ETH plummeted more than 70% in January 2022.

Ethereum ready for $ 7k?

While ETH’s large ROI and strong trajectory has led to many high price projections for the coin’s future, many of these have been invalidated by the recent dip. On January 24, the prospects for a huge rise to a new ATH seemed to disappear as the overall cryptocurrency market collapsed below the $ 1.5 trillion barrier. However, given Finder’s projection of a year-end Ethereum price close above $ 7,000, these hopes have recently been rekindled.

Earlier this year, Ethereum’s price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, appeared to be on its knees, with lows at $ 3673. For the time being, Ethereum’s 2022 trajectory appears to be primarily bearish, with the asset now trading at $ 2,919 at press time.

ETH / USD is trading at $ 2,900. Source: TradingView

Despite the recent drop, Ethereum’s price is expected to hit $ 7,609 this year, according to Australian fintech Finder’s panel of 33 cryptocurrency experts, before ending the year at around $ 6,500. Intriguingly, the company’s recent estimates for 2025 and 2030 were 30% and 48% lower than its October forecasts last year, respectively.

ETH price prediction. Source: Finder

Furthermore, the panel has predicted that the price of Ethereum will reach $ 10,810 by the end of 2025 and $ 26,338 by the end of 2030 in the long run. Furthermore, 79% of panelists believe that Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model will result in a price gain, while 11% believe it will result in a drop in price due to persistent high gas commissions and difficulties in scalability.

ETH price direction

The Finder panel appears to be bullish on the value of ETH, and if the above prediction comes true, the value of ETH will have increased by almost 100% by the end of the year. Data from Longforecast, on the other hand, predicted a price of $ 2721 in December 2022, which was too low. This may be due to the short-term performance of ETH and the high correlation with BTC, which has caused ETH to go down when BTC goes down. While the price of ETH has fallen by 5% for the week at the time of publication, the price of BTC has only fallen by 2%.

For the moment, with ETH’s trajectory still uncertain, it appears that the price of the cryptocurrency may continue to consolidate in the short term. However, given the growth of the Ethereum network, the $ 7K price projection doesn’t appear to be far-fetched. Ethereum’s long-term growth appears to be unchanged as the hash rate continues to rise, reaching a new historic high, an astonishing 240% growth since the beginning of 2021.