Ethereum Foundation sends $ 95 million in ETH to Kraken

Source: AdobeStock / chakisatelier

An Ethereum transaction (ETH) of 20,000 ETH (95 million dollars) was carried out by a wallet belonging to the Ethereum Foundation to the crypto exchange Kraken, as data from the public blockchain show. Meanwhile, there were no words from the Foundation as to the reason for the big move.

According to data from Etherscan, the funds were transferred in the early hours of Thursday UTC time, or Wednesday night US time. The transfer was made from a wallet address which was reported by Etherscan as an “EthDev” address belonging to the Ethereum Foundation.

After the transfer, the principal’s address still contained ETH and various tokens worth approximately $ 1.68 billion.

Transaction Details:

Source: Etherscan

This week’s transfer from the Ethereum Foundation follows a similar transfer last May, when more than 35,000 ETH – worth around $ 112 million (at the moment) – was sent to Kraken.

Shortly after the May transfer, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was asked during a ‘interview with CNN: “Are we in a crypto bubble right now?” To this, Buterin replied “I would say yes”, before adding that it is “notoriously difficult to predict” when the bubbles run out.

Discussing the big transfer on the Reddit r / CryptoCurrency subreddit, users said they are still optimistic about the price of ETH going forward, with one user also suggesting it could be because exchanges “lack ETH liquidity” because “no one sells. “.

Cryptonews.com has reached out to the Ethereum Foundation for comment.

At 09:41 UTC on Friday, ETH is trading at $ 4,686, down 1% over the past 24 hours, but up 3% over the week.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Coinbase: Users move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

– Coinbase – altcoins exceed BTC and ETH trading volumes

– Bitcoin and Ethereum challenge each other

– Ethereum fees start to rise again