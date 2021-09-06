Ethereum Founder Buterin Looks To A Collaboration With Doge. What Effects This Partnership Could Have

Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s beloved crypto meme, is in the spotlight. The reason is the interest of the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. Interest on Buterin’s part did not arise suddenly. In fact, he had already invested $ 25,000 in DOGE in 2016.

Thanks to Musk’s tweets, he put about $ 4 million in his pockets. The collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin is possible according to the CEO, but under certain conditions. The conditions concern the use of the Ethereum code and the inclusion of the new annual issue of PoW of 5b in a kind of fund that finances global public works.

Ethereum Looks At Dogecoin With A Different Eye

The founder of Ethereum is very serious on the matter. This could be a big step forward for the meme-coin taken as a joke by the financial community. In fact, the tones on the cryptocurrency are becoming much more serious, especially on the development part.

Demonstrating the seriousness of this turnover, Buterin joined the Dogecoin Foundation as a blockchain and crypto consultant. It could be a way for Dogecoin to become a highly respected cryptocurrency. This is also confirmed by Dmitry Buterin on Tweet.

According to Vitalik, the crypto-meme was unsuccessful due to its scalability and not compromising with centralization.

Ethereum Soaring to $ 3,985 and Lending to Reach $ 4,000

Ethereum is up 4.52% right now, also thanks to the possible collaboration with Dogecoin. It breaks through the resistance at $ 3,822 and is poised to hit the highs recorded in May. The strength of the second cryptocurrency in the world has already been seen on Wednesday with an increase of 11.63%. At the moment the volumes are not such as to be able to sustain this type of rise, but the trading day is still long.

The RSI is in the overbought zone, so there could be falls in the coming days due to profit taking. The next hurdles that Ethereum faces are the highs recorded on May 14th and 15th, $ 4,178 and $ 4,135 respectively. The $ 4,000 target is very feasible for Ethereum. Indeed, its popularity and innovation could push it above $ 4,380.64.

