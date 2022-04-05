Ethereum getting bigger. Could it be that it could replace Bitcoin?

photo freepik.com

The possible events of last week could affect the three major cryptocurrencies. However, they have already resumed their trajectory and bring with them good news for the investor.

In this article you will look at the performance of BNB, Ethereum and Bitcoin within the last 24 hours.

Analysis of the day of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency – Bitcoin guarantees us a good investment opportunity.

For yesterday, April 4, the famous Bitcoin cryptocurrency had a value that surrounded the $45,962.77 at 12:00 pm. And to this day, Bitcoin is worth $46,659.86 at 11:30 a.m. These amounts would greatly exceed the comparison made for yesterday.

In the early hours of the afternoon, a notorious rise in values ​​stands out, but they were instantly overshadowed on both occasions by such large drops. Thus, during the night, their figures were very low. On this occasion the lowest amount was given, this being $45,261.88 at 8:14 p.m.

Already by 10:24 pm yesterday, the rises arrived and remained positive until today. Its highest amount would be the one at 6:54 am with a value of $46,817.5.

Bitcoin would have the highest values ​​of the month, but the opposite of the weekly range, where its values ​​are among the lowest.

Current Bitcoin chart for 24 hours

Ethereum Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Ethereum is synonymous with improvement and its results reflect this very well.

The three main cryptocurrencies, carry with this one, the fourth date that their values ​​are relatively very similar, but not the same.

This comparison would start yesterday at 12:00 pm, where it would reach the value of $3,472.52. Ending then, today at 11:30 am where his numbers would surround the $3,525.48.

In the graphs we denote that it started with very low figures and remained so for long hours, in a range of 12 – 22 pm. Within these hours would be your lowest value of a total of $3,424.3 at 8:14 p.m. It was only at 10:19 p.m. that the numbers would begin to rise and positive figures would continue until today. At 12:54 am it would have the largest value, this being $3,534.8.

Unlike the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, Ethereum if it maintains the best figures both weekly and monthly, at least it would be with a value higher than the average.

Current chart of Ethereum during the 24 hours

BNB Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – It fell and rose with the passing of the hours.

The favorite of the investing public, BNB was valued at $444.44 yesterday at 12:00 pm. But at the close of 11:30 am today, you have a total amount of $455.16.

This cryptocurrency, like the other two previously, was seen with ups and downs in the first hours. But from 16:44 pm yesterday, it would start to drop below the opening average and reach relatively exaggerated numbers in the red. At 8:19 p.m. at night, BNB had $435.02 and it would become its lowest amount.

Yesterday, at 10:19 p.m., which began to raise its values ​​to positive levels until the current time, and obtaining the highest amount of the day, which would be $457.82 at 7:09 a.m.

Current BNB 24-hour chart