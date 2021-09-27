Ethereum goes up by 10%! The secret is explained (perhaps) by JP Morgan

Ethereum posted a spectacular + 10%. This is thrilling all of its investors and enthusiasts.

Recall that Ethereum is the most important cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin. But lately the brilliance of this crypto seems truly extraordinary and seems to be systematically wanting to outclass Bitcoin. The currently recorded performance of 10% it is truly extraordinary and is clearly causing a lot of discussion. It is therefore legitimate to ask the reason for such a stratospheric surge. Probably the answer was offered in advance by JP Morgan a few days ago. The Great American Bank issued a statement in which it stressed that institutional investors seemed to show a preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin. Therefore, probably the intrinsic characteristics of Ethereum, the underlying technological project and the recent innovations make it more attractive to institutional investors. It goes without saying that this gives him an extra sprint on the performance front. As a result, the experts are not only not too surprised by this 10% Sprint, but they imagine that it will not remain isolated.

Let’s see the reasons for this strength

The US bank cites data from CME, JP Morgan points out that the 21-day average premium relating to ETH futures has currently grown up to 1% more than the price of the crypto itself. This means that the application is healthy and robust. The bank draws a parallel with Bitcoin which does not seem to show the same strength.

This constitutes an advantage judged as rather stable for this crypto. And this is an idea that is spreading in the environment.

The update named ‘London’ just released last month certainly has its impact on all of this as it marked a route by continuity solid towards innovation that convinces the markets.