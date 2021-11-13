Ethereum Growing Thanks to the Reduction of Supply and Transaction Fees Burned
Ethereum also posted its new ATH (all time high) at $ 4864 on November 10.
A potential reason behind Eth’s rally is the declining supply of its supply.
I refer to an article of August 5 “Ethereum at the start of the Hard Fork London for the next transition to Ethereum 2.0” in which I signaled that the EIP-1559 implementation would lower commission costs, burn fees and take an important step towards Ethereum 2.0, to date this mix is bearing fruit.
In the following IntoTheBlock charts, we can see how most of the Ether used as transaction fees have been burned or removed from the circulating supply.
850,000 Eth, equal to $ 4 billion, was burned.
Net Ether issuance fell from over 4% to an average of just 0.21% this week
This confirms that a deflationary mechanism of the supply of Ether has been incorporated into the code, adding to the scarcity of Ether as well as Ethereum’s pursuit of long-term security for the development of smart contracts.
Those exposed are the technical foundations for which ETH had, has and will have the potential to continue to rise.
From a cyclical graphical point of view we are close to a buying window, we have the possibility that if within a week there is a decline towards the $ 4000 area it is a good entry opportunity.
To stay up to date on Alessandro Lavarello’s analysis, you can follow his Facebook page or TradingView profile.