Ethereum Growing Thanks to the Reduction of Supply and Transaction Fees Burned

This confirms that a deflationary mechanism of the supply of Ether has been incorporated into the code, adding to the scarcity of Ether as well as Ethereum’s pursuit of long-term security for the development of smart contracts.

Those exposed are the technical foundations for which ETH had, has and will have the potential to continue to rise.

From a cyclical graphical point of view we are close to a buying window, we have the possibility that if within a week there is a decline towards the $ 4000 area it is a good entry opportunity.