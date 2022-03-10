Ethereum Hits Major Milestone By Investing.com

By Marco Oehrl

Investing.com – Ethereum is down -4.86% on Thursday, March 10, 2022, while trading at $2,605.

At the same time, the shift from Ethereum’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) continues unabated. The number of Ether tied up in PoS contracts has passed the magic mark of 10 million. This means that 8.4% of the total ETH supply is already on the most efficient version of the blockchain.

IntoTheBlock tweeted:

“Ethereum has just reached an important milestone: the ETH 2.0 contract has passed the 10 million mark.

More than 65,910 individual addresses contributed to this achievement, representing 8.4% of the outstanding supply.”

Although prices had been under pressure in recent weeks, traders withdrew 327,000 ethers from exchanges in the week following February 22, according to IntoTheBlock. A clear sign that the interest in selling was waning.

Ethereum Price Technical Markers

On the daily chart of Ether, it can be seen that yesterday’s rally failed to sustainably break above the 50% Fibo retracement of $2,718. The subsequent correction has already tested the 38.2% retracement of $2,587.

If it now closes the day below this level, expect losses towards the 23.6% retracement of $2,424.

However, if support remains intact and there is a sustained rally above the 50% Fibo level, the rally can extend towards $2,849 and $3,036.

