Ethereum hits new highs; greener mining and utility can still push it

As of Friday, November 5, 2021, Ethereum’s appreciation was downright incredible.

The chart shows that Ethereum moved from $ 738.91 as of December 31, 2020 to the $ 4500 level at the end of last week. Ethereum recorded returns of more than six times the price at the end of last year. At the time of publication, the cryptocurrency rose even higher, to $ 4,715.

Meanwhile, the increased from $ 28,986.74 at the end of 2020 to $ 61,290 as of November 5, an increase of 111.4%.

It has been a fantastic year for Ethereum investors, who have resisted the wild run of the second largest cryptocurrency. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched Ethereum futures in February 2021 and is still the only cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin to be traded on the CME. Since the launch of the futures, Ethereum’s run has been wild and mind-boggling.

As the chart shows, Ethereum futures peaked at $ 4,406.50 in the week of May 10, before losing more than half in value and plummeting to a low of $ 1,697.75 at the end of June. The decline proved to be yet another golden opportunity to buy, with Ethereum futures eclipsing their May high last week, climbing to $ 4,719.75 and closing at around $ 4,500 per token at the end of last week. . Futures are currently hovering at just under $ 4,783.

13 years ago, Bitcoin and blockchain technology emerged, when Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper describing and explaining the first cryptocurrency. Ethereum has followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin as a ledger technology that companies use to build new programs.

In the world of financial technology or fintech, Bitcoin was version 1.0 of the asset class; Ethereum is crypto 2.0 and allows you to build decentralized applications on the Ethereum platform.

The main improvement that Ethereum offers over Bitcoin is that it allows individuals and companies to do much more than simply transfer money between entities. Let’s think about it this way: if Bitcoin is a competitive exchange tool, Ethereum is a complete financial infrastructure.

The trend may be volatile and hair-raising as the rise continues, but remains to the upside. And volatility will likely continue as well.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency asset class continues to grow. At the end of last week, the market cap of over 13,600 crypto stood at $ 2.683 trillion. Ethereum’s capitalization of around $ 530 billion represented nearly 20% of the entire market, second only to Bitcoin, with a value of over $ 1.15 trillion.

High-profile public relations by tech leaders have only increased interest in cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is a cleaner and greener crypto than Bitcoin. More Ethereum transactions per block result in significantly lower carbon emissions compared to the Bitcoin blockchain. Furthermore, the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has confirmed that Ethereum will undergo a complete renewal in 2021, reducing energy consumption by almost 99%, and Ethereum 2.0 will therefore be far more eco-sustainable than Bitcoin.

Ethereum isn’t the greenest crypto though. The three main green cryptos at the moment are Algorand (ALGO), BitGreen (BITG), and (ADA).

Ethereum appears to be doing everything right, reaching a sixfold gain in 2021 compared to Bitcoin’s 111% increase since late 2020.

Always be careful when approaching all cryptocurrencies, from the main ones to the newcomers. As for the leadership struggle between Bitcoin and Ethereum, the latter seems to have an advantage. Its usefulness and the project of a more ecological token should make it continue the trend of a higher performance.