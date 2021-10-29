News

Ethereum hits record highs as Bitcoin drops 10% of its price

Heads and tails on the Cryptocurrency market. The raised It reached all-time highs on Friday thanks to a rally of over 4% that left its price above $ 4,300 and a market value of $ 510,000 million. The other side of the coin is marked this week with a star Bitcoin, which has lost more ground since last October 20, reached record prices above $ 66,700.

Therefore, Bitcoin has respected the pattern observed in the past and has reached all-time highs. Investors, having reached historic heights, have decided to “turn” to other digital currencies, causing a sharp drop in bitcoin, as it was in this case, dropping by more than 10% in just over a week.

The important thing is not that Bitcoin reaches $ 250,000

Javier Molina

The price of ethereum this week had an increase thanks to the fact that Ether, the network that supports ethereum, made a successful update built with The goal is to make it much faster and use the energy used more efficiently.

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone pointed out that “Ethereum, a key as a non-fungible token and an important token platform, On the way to becoming the guarantee of the Internet, Something similar to Bitcoin’s path to becoming a global digital reserve asset. ”

Investors have once again set their sights on cryptocurrencies. The combined capitalization of all digital currencies hit all-time highs this month since it topped $ 2.67 trillion on October 21 and is currently trading at over $ 2.6 trillion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

