Ethereum in bull run: for how long?

Ethereum is in bull run, but how long will it last?

After a week of decline, the prices of bitcoin and Ethereum they have recovered from last week. The price of bitcoin increased by 11.28% compared to the previous Sunday, while the value of ethereum increased by 14.77%.

China’s decision to ban cryptocurrencies was the main cause of last week’s price changes. Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana have also recovered. Solana grew by 30% and Binance Coin by 24.91%.

The Ethereum rally

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum is $ 3,439. The price of ETH dropped to $ 2,786 on the night of September 29. Like bitcoin, its price has corrected over the course of days, although it is still below the $ 4,022 mark reached on September 3.

The September was bearish for most of the best coins in the market. However, in early October, a renewed market anticipation was identified among the participants. The start of the fourth quarter was explosive, to say the least, with Bitcoin and Ethereum they registered earnings close to 10% in just 12 hours. Now, even though these significant gains were achieved with a consolidation at key resistance levels, market anticipation for the final quarter of 2021 has increased.

On October 1, Ethereum has passed the $ 3100 resistance. ETH was trading at $ 3275, noting daily gains close to 7.71% and weekly gains of 10.77%. In longer times, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH has seen a sharp rise with cash inflows. Even though Ethereum was seeing strong resistance at the $ 3300 level, there were clear signs pointing to a good growth trajectory for the top altcoin.

One of the signs was that over 1.2 billion ETH was burned in the third quarter. This gave way to deliver shocking narratives in the market. The aforementioned conditions, coupled with price gains and a noticeable downtrend in Ethereum’s reserves on exchanges, could trigger a supply shock. This could further increase the price in the medium to short term.

Ethereum metrics

In particular, the active addresses who have held ETH for less than a month (which are mainly retail traders) recorded a slight increase over the previous month. Looking at the market split for ETH, it was remarkable that while holders have remained more or less the same, cruisers and traders have been more active during last September than in August. This is further aligned with the downtrend of the ASOL.

At the time of this writing, theASOL for ETH it was at its lowest level since October 20. This downward trend was indicative of spending young currencies. This is often associated with short-term traders and holders. This also means that the results of previous transactions remain dormant and the belief that they will continue to hold the business is high.

Ethereum in bull run: Final thoughts

That said, ETH’s network growth has remained stagnant despite rising prices. Compared to the rally in May, the growth of the network has declined significantly. However, after Visa revealed the concept of Universal Payment Channels through a level 2 network powered by Ethereum, the expectation of the market from high alt has once again intensified. The effects of the same were seen in the elevated positive social sentiment for Ethereum, at the time of writing.

While some metrics have painted a bullish picture for the main altcoin, the price has encountered strong resistance in the future. It will be crucial for ETH to reverse the same for a sustained recovery. Only then can $ 3500 truly be in the cryptocurrency’s sights.

