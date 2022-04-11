Ethereum in one of the MOST CRITICAL moments Lower energy costs! ETH ETHUSD

photo freepik.com

ETHEREUM could skyrocket with its new updates that will save energy and make it a sustainable project in the long term, some analysts predict prices of 10,000 USD in the coming years with these new updates.

In recent days BTC / USD falls while ETHEREUM endures falls, this may be because the crypto market participants see better opportunities in the ETHEREUM cryptocurrency for its new updates that can save too much energy, since we are in times when energy increases and this makes mining much more difficult and profitable for miners.

The developers of the new updates are looking for solutions to optimize resources, the name they gave to this new update is called “the merge” which in Spanish means “the fusion”, this new update can replace the miners, since the miners they have a great complexity to mine, since they have several computers that consume between 0.2 kWh and 0.5 kWh and the cost of energy this year rose due to issues of energy demand and supply problems and it is very difficult these days to get cheap energy, the date for this new update it will be between the month of June to the month of August, the commissions will not change almost, it will depend on supply and demand, more ETHEREUM is being created than is burned and with this merger it is expected to burn less ETHEREUM and this it could be very interesting for those who are long or buying, since it would generate less supply of ETHEREUM and the price could rise with the great demand for new projects with the E network. THEREUM like NFTs.

With the wait for the new update of the ETHEREUM network, it is expected that instead of having miners they have validators, they are the ones that do staking. This allows two thirds of the validators to agree that the transaction can be approved and for this cause the energy use should drop a lot, this gives efficiency to the ETHEREUM project and can attract new investors, plus it will be more difficult to attack the network.

The price of Ethereum is above 3,000 USD with a consolidation structure, favoring market participants seeking sales in the 3,305 USD area and favoring participants seeking purchases in the 3,136 USD area.