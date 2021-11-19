Ethereum in TIME’s coffers

Even the TIME in the world of metaverse? A new agreement with Galaxy Digital Holdings launches one of the most important newspapers in the world in the space of virtual worlds on blockchain – and also of Ethereum, as we will see in the course of this study.

An interesting deal – and one that will help normalize the world crypto even among an audience that is perhaps not very young and which due to personal tendencies is still far from the revolution we are all witnessing.

Historic agreement with Galaxy

Good news for too $ ETH, which will become part of the portfolio of TIME. We can find it on eToro – go here to get free trial account with virtual capital and auto trading features, an intermediary that is the best both for those who want to ride the short term, and for those who look to the long.

With the CopyTrader we will be able to put our investments in the hands of the best for returns and we will also be able to choose the CopyPortofolios to match with $ ETH also what is offered by other crypto. With $ 50 we can switch to the real account.

The first part of the commitment of TIME will cover i metaverse, a reality that has been launched globally since the announcement of the next step of Facebook to Half. A world which, however – our readers know it well – has already existed for some time and which is gathering important adhesions also in terms of capital, thanks to the boom of Decentraland, as well as that of The Sandbox, which continues to grow despite a generally declining phase for the market.

A list of TIME of the best 100 companies worldwide operating in the world of metaverse, as well as starting immediately there will be one weekly newsletter on the subject, managed by one of the big names of the group, Andrew Chow.

The leader of Galaxy, the founder and CEO Mike Novogratz, which many of the cryptocurrency enthusiasts will already know.

Over the next decade, the metaverse will be an increasingly important part of the business world. Our digital and physical realities are already difficult to distinguish. We are happy with our partnership with TIME, an iconic brand that drives innovation, as we want to bring readers, creators and onlookers into the metaverse and demystify the great change that is taking place.

TIME will have Ethereum in cash

The most interesting thing about the short is that Galaxy paid the partnership right in Ethereum, which however will not be sold by TIME, but they will remain in the group’s chest.

Another step forward for TIME, which had already started a partnership with Crypto.com, which has since allowed him to accept payments for subscriptions in cryptocurrencies.

The group will thus become the first of this magnitude to have Ethereum in the budget, a choice that we believe dictated by the fact that this is, for now, the reference blockchain for the world metaverse, while BSC is coming forward, as well as Chromia. However, a bright future and good news, in the short term, also for $ ETH, when we believe it needs it most.