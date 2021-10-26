Ethereum is aiming for a rally against Bitcoin driven by a hidden bullish divergence

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), has been plotting a decline against its main crypto rival Bitcoin (BTC) since September 3.

After hitting a high of 0.07955 BTC in September, Ether recorded an almost 25% correction in the pair against Bitcoin, posting a series of decreasing highs and lows to form a descending channel.

On Saturday, ETH / BTC broke the channel and returned to the upside, generating expectations of a strong sustained recovery. However, a sell-off on Sunday and the current session saw the price test the upper limit of the channel as support.

The chart of ETH suggests a bullish divergence

This contraction increased the chances of a return within the range shown below.

ETH / BTC daily chart with bullish divergence. Source: TradingView

At the same time, the formation of rising highs of the commodity channel index (CCI) in the ETH / BTC daily chart shows a hidden divergence against the bearish trend of the pair. The CCI is a momentum oscillator that measures changes in an instrument from its statistical average to spot potential reversals.

“A hidden divergence is always indicative of a possible trend reversal,”Commented Stefan Krecher, a German market analyst. Also considering that the daily relative strength index (RSI) remains in the territory “not overbought,”ETH / BTC could rebound in the coming sessions.

Krecher predicted that Ether will reach its monthly pivot at around 0.071586 BTC, more than 8% from current levels. The bullish target coincides with the 0.618 Fib line (0.071505 BTC) of the Fibonacci retracements in the chart shown above.

Conversely, a return in the range of the descending channel is likely to push ETH / BTC towards the lower limit of 0.058238 BTC.

Ether close to new ATH against the dollar

The bullish outlook for ETH / BTC emerges as Ether continues to hold $ 4,000 as support, recovering 2.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price also rebounded nearly 4.5% after establishing strong support near $ 60,000.

Therefore, ETH / BTC appears weaker as Bitcoin has rallied significantly against the US dollar. In any case, the prospects of the Ethereum token are quite positive, as already reported by Cointelegraph, thanks also to an ascending triangle shown below.

ETH / USD daily chart with ascending triangle. Source: TradingView

Ether recorded a breakout from the pattern on the daily chart without a considerable trading volume, suggesting the weakness of the trend.

Now the cryptocurrency is testing the upper limit of the triangle as support for a bullish confirmation. In the event of a rebound, the price could point to new all-time highs above $ 4,384. The bullish target of the pattern is around $ 6,500.

Shock of ETH offer

Additionally, Ether’s supply has continued to decline since the Ethereum network’s London hard fork. The Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559, implemented with the update, started burning a portion of the ETH previously distributed to the miners.

Data collected by WatchTheBurn shows that the Ethereum network has destroyed nearly $ 2.25 billion in Ether tokens since the London hard fork.

Meantime, the Ethereum 2.0 deposit agreement attracted over 8 million ETH, removing them from circulation for at least a year.

Total staking value in the Eth2 smart contract. Source: CryptoQuant

Additionally, regulated funds have increased Ether reserves from 2.43 million ETH in November 2020 to 4.08 million ETH today, demonstrating strong growth institutional demand.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.