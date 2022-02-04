Ethereum is at 50% of its Roadmap

Vitalik Buterin. Source: video screenshot, Bankless / YouTube

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) Vitalik Buterin evaluated Ethereum’s progress in achieving greater scalability and security, while maintaining decentralization, stating that it’s about 50% of the way.

During a podcast episode Bankless, Buterin detailed that Ethereum’s progress would reach 60% after the merger, when the current Ethereum Mainnet “merges” with the beacon chain’s proof-of-stake (PoS) system. It will then exceed 80% when there is a full implementation of sharding, which will divide the network into multiple portions called “shards”.

“I would say around 50%. I would say we will go to 60% once the merger is complete, and I would say we will go above 80% once we have a full implementation of the sharding,” Buterin said when asked to assess the roadmap’s progress to date – towards what podcast host David Hoffman described as “Ethereum’s grand vision of what it wants to become.”

In early December, when the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake birthday was celebrated, Buterin released “an updated diagram of the roadmap for developing the Ethereum protocol, what’s coming and in what order.”

Ethereum Merge

According to this roadmap, the first phase is the Merge, which is expected to take place around May or June 2022 if the code is completed by February. This update will “merge” the Beacon chain into the core network and finalize the transition to PoS.

As previously reported, the Ethereum blockchain’s Kintsugi Testnet went live in December, allowing users to test and prototype the merger. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko called Kintsugi “a more enduring public testnet,” and asked the community to experiment and become familiar with post-merge reality.

Buterin also revealed that after the merger there will be a Post-Merge hard-fork, which will enable the withdrawal function for validators who have blocked their ETH so far. He said the Post-Merge hard fork could take place about six months after the merger.

Ethereum Surge

The next stage is the Surge, which is about increasing the scalability for roll-ups through sharding. Roll-ups are layer-2 scaling solutions that seek to improve the Ethereum network by taking compute and storage out of the chain. Sharding, on the other hand, refers to the process of dividing traffic across 64 new chains, thus distributing the network load in a way that increases speed and reduces costs.

Layer 1 (L1) is the basic protocol (the Ethereum blockchain), while Layer 2 (L2) is any protocol built on top of Ethereum.

Buterin noted that with the expansion of the number and size of Layer-1 shards, gas tariffs may finally fall, but only in the short term. He said that “realistically in the long run, the use of Layer-1 will continue to get more and more expensive.”

He then concluded that Ethereum users should prepare for the fact that Ethereum is already moving from being a “Layer-1-centric ecosystem to being a Layer-2-centric ecosystem”. He added that the earnings from switching to Layer-2 will only increase over time, which will ultimately push all activity onto Layer-2.

Meanwhile, Buterin has been discussing the rise of alternative Layer-1s, or so-called “Ethereum Killers”. He acknowledged that there has been a huge demand for the space for scalable and affordable blockchains in the past year, which explains the meteoric rise of new blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche ( AVAX).

It is worth noting that a large portion of Layer-1s sacrifice decentralization for bandwidth and speed. For example, on BSC, there are 11 validators on the testnest and 21 validators on the mainnet. Meanwhile, Etheruem surpassed 200,000 validators in July 2021.

However, Buterin argued that people won’t care about decentralization if it “costs $ 8 per transaction.” Back in 2017, Buterin said that “the internet of money shouldn’t cost more than 5 cents per transaction”. He reiterated this once again, saying that once the sharding arrives, the transaction fees will again be much less than 5 cents.

