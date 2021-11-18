Ethereum is at the tipping point

There correction ei lateral movements they didn’t spare either Bitcoin, which is more than the 10% away from his recent all-time high, in a relatively difficult phase.

In the morning today, despite the weakness of Bitcoin, Ethereum manages to keep around $ 4,200 , waiting for something to move the market again, in one direction or another.

Some possible interpretation of static

It might be the right time to get in on Ethereum, especially for those without horizons of very short period. We can find it on eToro – go here to get the exclusive virtual account with all active TOP features – that offers $ ETH listed for some time (including crypto-auto trading).

We can also operate with the CopyPortfolio which includes it along with $ BTC in a single title or rely on the movements of the best with the CopyTrader – unique copying system in the world, since with just one click we can copy 1: 1 the portfolio of the best or even just spy on it. They are enough for us $ 50 to switch to a real account.

Ethereum: what the market data tell us

Market data on Ethereum they tell a situation that is actually already quite evident to the naked eye. There is little movement, if not within a channel between $ 4,150 ei $ 4,250 $ which for the moment would appear to be quite solid.

A week of lateral movements that many will find boring, especially after the last bull run that swept the sector. However, there are conditions to contribute to this stalemate macroeconomic that do not help the markets to move after the issue inflation it seems to have already exhausted its short-term reach.

Uncertainties about the sector and about the exchange triggered by the new rules in the USA – which, however, will still have to pass several tests – are contributing to a moment of fear and of apathy, which involves not only Ethereum, but all major cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

A matter of cycles?

The other possible interpretation is that of mini-cycles, which we have developed for the first time Cryptocurrency.it. There is no longer a season of Bitcoin and one of the altcoin. This second category has actually split between historical altcoins, ecosystem Ethereum, as well as decentralized finance and also the world of gaming.

The latter, with the greats exploit on the market in recent days it is actually catalyzing attention and investments, leaving the rest of the sector with a dry mouth, in a situation where fear begins to appear on the market, albeit to a very limited degree.

What to do in such a situation?

Also by virtue of what we have reported within ours Ethereum forecasts, we believe there is still room for growth by the end of the year for this protocol. Therefore the prices that we find now on the market could be very affordable, especially for those who have not very short-term interests. This also taking into account the fact that the commissions on Ethereum they are still quite high and that this is at least partially limiting the future commercial expansion of the protocol.

One problem that will be fixed with the next step to the version of ETH with transactions validated in PoS. Version that should be a few weeks away by now – with the hope of being able to see it as active as soon as possible. How long PoW is perhaps a more secure protocol, for networks that have taken the path of Ethereum, is no longer a viable hypothesis.