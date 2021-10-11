Ethereum is Bitcoin’s silver | That’s where the price will go

Ethereum it will be the second cryptocurrency to explode to levels of marketcap out of the ordinary, even for a strong sector like cryptocurrency.

This is not our prophecy, but what he said Frank Holmes which is CEO from US Global Investor, as well as executive from HIVE – which was the first mining group to go public on Toronto stock exchange. An anticipation, that of Holmes – which has very solid foundations – which we will have the opportunity to analyze during this in-depth study.

Ethereum will be silver and will follow in the wake of Bitcoin

This, in summary, is the analysis of Frank Holmes that in addition to leading an important fund that also deals with investments in cryptocurrencies. According to the analyst, who is also among the managers of HIVE, Sara Ethereum the next cryptocurrency to lead the Revolution of the crypto world.

When gold exceeds gain of 20%, we have seen the silver follow, also for the 30%. Ethereum is to Bitcoin as silver is to gold. When Bitcoin charges, Ethereum suddenly explodes upwards. And that’s the top time for us as we invest.

A pretty solid correlation, at least if we were to take the latest data into account 12 months, where to a huge growth of Bitcoin the markets matched nearly a 10x, in report, for Ethereum.

Why Ethereum is more interesting than Bitcoin – again according to Frank Holmes

Within an interview with Kitco, Holmes is back on his preference for Ethereum over even Bitcoin, both in terms of practical use and in terms of investment:

Ethereum is a smart contract platform and for this reason it will be increasingly used compared to Bitcoin. As is the case, once again, for silver. 20% of the silver demand is for solar energy. It is relevant to the green transition. It is antiviral and has medical uses. The same thing goes for Ethereum: it is used for the decentralized finance, for the NFT. It is a much more important backbone for blockchain growth.

Not for this though Frank Holmes disdains Bitcoin, to which he still recognizes excellent qualities:

Bitcoin is a store of value. Its greatest strength is its ability to transfer value quickly and economically, even compared to systems like Western Union. The remittances between developed and emerging countries is a typical use reason for Bitcoin – a superior way of moving money.

A position that we share – and which is also testified byhuge success that BTC is having in El Salvador. A success that starts from this area.

Where can Ethereum actually go?

The comparison between Bitcoin and Ethereum which recalls that of gold and silver is perhaps one of the most fitting that we have had the opportunity to read from an analyst, although this may be directly involved in Ethereum – since one of the companies he leads does his own mining of this cryptocurrency.

Regardless of Holmes’ concordant interests – which are still public and verifiable, it is an analysis that pushes Ethereum towards the price levels we have indicated in our ETH forecasts. Forecasts that point to a higher price of at least 35% by the end of the year. And this will depend, like it or not, also on the trajectories of Bitcoin.