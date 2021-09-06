Ethereum is close to an all-time high. Should you invest in Ethereum?

For the second time this year, the price of Ethereum still seems to want to skyrocket. After hitting some lows, Ethereum (ETH) has recently experienced an impressive rebound. Its price dropped below $ 1,800 recently (on July 19) and then climbed back to $ 4,000 in the past few days, an increase of over 120% in less than two months.

If you are interested in invest in Ethereum or you already have, a question you may be wondering if now is a good time to buy or not.

It is always exciting to ride a hot investment, but there is also the danger that the trend will reverse and a big crash could occur. To understand what may happen in the near future it is important to look at what is driving Ethereum’s recent gains and if there are any prospects that prices may continue to rise.

Why Ethereum is on the rise

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. It was launched in 2015 and is known to be the first cryptocurrency with a programmable blockchain.

While other cryptocurrencies used blockchain technology to record transactions, Ethereum offers a blockchain that developers can use. Through Ethereum, developers can create decentralized apps (dApps).

These dApps are a core part of some of the largest cryptocurrencies. They are used for decentralized finance (DeFi), which are platforms that provide financial services without intermediaries, such as a bank. They are also used with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets that people buy and sell as collectibles.

Since it all started with Ethereum, it has a significant advantage for whoever moves first. Other cryptocurrencies now offer their own programmable blockchains, but around 80% of dApps are built on Ethereum. Hence, Ethereum essentially has a huge advantage in the rapidly growing areas of cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Ethereum is currently going through a series of updates to Ethereum 2.0. These updates will make Ethereum more scalable with faster transaction processing. It will also make Ethereum safer and more environmentally friendly. Considering how much criticism Bitcoin (BTC) has received for its environmental impact, Ethereum updates are a welcome change that could help it continue to grow.

Should you invest in Ethereum now?

I personally like Ethereum as an investment and think it could be one of the most successful cryptocurrencies for years to come.

There are several factors working in Ethereum’s favor:

It has a reputable team behind it and its founder, Vitalik Buterin, has an excellent reputation in the crypto community.

It is the preferred cryptocurrency for creating dApps.

Ethereum 2.0 is expected to be a big improvement that allows it to handle a much larger number of transactions with much less power consumption.

Although volatile, it has been the second largest cryptocurrency for several years. This can help convince potential investors that Ethereum will not suddenly leave the map. Some even consider it one of the cryptocurrencies that could replace Bitcoin (see also Will Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin? What will be the best cryptocurrency? ).

Because it has such a large market capitalization, Ethereum is available for purchase on most cryptocurrency exchanges and CFD brokers. This makes it easy to buy, unlike many smaller digital coins.

Ethereum Live Price (ETH)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

But does this mean that Ethereum is worth buying now at its current price?

I think so, if you consider Ethereum as a long-term investment. Trying to time the cryptocurrency market is next to impossible. If you’re going to invest now, sell your profits, and then buy back later, it’s usually a recipe for losing money.

The Ethereum price it could continue to rise for weeks or we could see it retreat. I wouldn’t recommend investing in Ethereum to chase short-term gains, but if you think it has long-term potential and plan to give it at least a few years to grow, then it’s worth a reasonable investment.

