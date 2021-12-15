Ethereum is consolidating after the bull run

Ethereum is a blockchain computing platform that allows developers to build decentralized applications. The applications are not managed by any centralized authority, so the participants in the platform itself are the decision-making authority. The difference between bitcoin and ethereum is huge. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, has an approximate market capitalization of $ 926,329,061,559, while ethereum reaches $ 476,995,686,237.

On the other hand, the upper limit of BTC mining is 21 million, while ETH has an unlimited supply but with an offer annual maximum of 18 million. Currently, ETH is worth around $ 4011, consolidating in the $ 3400 to $ 4500 range, which means it is now around the support level. If it exceeds this support level, the next support level will be $ 3100. There is a big gap between these two levels.

If you look at the price chart, the price is moving sideways, so it is not the best time to invest. When considering the value and future potential of the coin, it is possible to invest for the long term. However, the price chart does not show any bullish or bearish signals. As global stocks and cryptocurrencies are down, upward momentum is expected within two weeks. When it shows some momentum, it will pay off to invest in it. Now is the time to wait and study all the charts.