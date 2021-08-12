Ethereum is more traded than Bitcoin! The future of ETH’s bull run

The great time of Ethereum it is also reflected in the trading volumes, which as announced during the Coinbase earning calls, have for the first time stably surpassed those of Bitcoin.

A passage that we can also confirm with our data, which we have collected from others exchange, which make the overtaking of ETH up BTC at least for the quantity of exchanges, and therefore for the interest of speculators and investors.

Trade record for Ethereum, ready to lead the bull run

Trade record for Ethereum, but what does that mean?

Ethereum was, during the last quarter, the cryptocurrency more traded on Coinbase, but also on the other main platforms of exchange crypto. Not a bad result, for a cryptotoken that is still worth a fraction of the marketcap total of Bitcoin.

To push the purchases and speculation was the great interest that involved the entire sector of decentralized finance, segment that was king of the market in recent months and which is confirmed to be the most interesting for users and speculators for the near future.

Behind the bull run also the post-upgrade volumes

Behind the bull run evident for Ethereum – which was among the best cryptocurrencies in the sector – there is certainly also this increase in volumes, as well as the great performance of NFT, which are another of the sectors in which Ethereum dominates – and that are offering excellent market performance.

One of the most incredible cases is that of boom of Axies, which generally signals the trend of a sector that too many had thought was a bubble, only to lose the opportunity of the great backfire of the entire sector, linked to video games or not.

Ethereum towards an all-time high: what to expect from next week?

The wave of great news for Ethereum makes many assume one shortcut towards historical highs, following a parable similar to the one seen at May 2021, the month during which the token obtained its highest price ever.

It is not certain that the race will be so fast, given that we are still in August, a month that has never been characterized by large volumes of purchases. Referring to our analyzes contained in the Ethereum forecasts, we also indicate in the short term one solid and important growth, even without the need for one consolidation.

The London Upgrade has changed the cards, but not definitively

The big price increase of Ethereum of the last week has compensated, for the miner, the loss of ETH obtained through their operations. There were therefore no mutinies – as predicted by the non-specialized press – just as there have been no parallel revolts and forks.

For now, the amount of ETH that comes is dominating destroyed. The pace of the last few hours has been very high, with about 4 ETH destroyed every minute, for a value of just over 10,000 euros. Will this be the keystone for the exchanges of the next few hours and days?

We will see it, the fact is that for Ethereum it has shown that it has the ability to be able to face an epochal transition without major frictions. And this is pure gasoline for a new one bull run. As for the need to locate supports and resistances we indicate our guide which indicates the levels on which there will be battle in the next hours and days of trading.