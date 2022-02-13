Ethereum is ready to recover | On chain and fundamental analysis

It’s not just whales that are stocking up on cryptocurrencies – in particular Ethereum but also Bitcoin – during this pricing phase affordable. The scenario of holder which have at least i 1 ETH in the portfolio is changing, a sign that this correction was for many an opportunity to broaden their positions.

All this while, for Ethereumi increase deposits towards ETH 2.0, even if in the magazines, specialized and not, there is still little talk about it. The bearish wind triggered by the geopolitical issues affecting Ukraine and Russia hasn’t hit too hard either $ ETHwhich thus proves to have a different solidity compared to the last crisis.

Our Ethereum – on chain and fundamentals analysis

A situation that – at least in our opinion – is to be considered as very interesting for those who want to invest. We can do it with eToro – go here to get a free virtual account with the top of the PREMIUM features – intermediary that allows us to invest with advanced technical analysis and solutions fintech that we cannot find anywhere else.

Among the specific features we also find the CopyTrader for copying the best investors in just one click, together with the Smart Portfolios which include several crypto in one basket. With $ 50 we can also switch to a real account.

Ethereum: fundamentals hold

The fundamentals of Ethereum they hold. The world of DeFi continues to use network services as a layer of last resort, despite the increased competition, both in terms of hype that of volumes.

Competition that continues to have many difficulties: Solana has had several technical (and also price) problems in the last few weeks, while Cardano grows in terms of projects, but nevertheless remains a safety distance regarding the centrality in the DeFi world.

Another important issue that concerns the fundamentals: the supports for Ethereumas well as those of Bitcoin, would appear to be far more solid than they were a few months ago. While correcting May 2021 i also got lost $ 2,000which in this circumstance not only did not happen, but was never even in question.

Some data that comes from the chain

There are several important aspects that we can analyze by taking a look at the data on chain. The recent correction was not only an opportunity for whales to stock up on tokens, but also for the accounts that have at least one ETH in the budget.

The data is clear – and signals whether we want a greater distribution of ETH on portfolios that do hold.

On the other hand – and this is the subject of our second infographic – the portfolios that have more than 32 ETH, at least numerically. This is also a sign of a greater – and healthier – distribution of coins within the ecosystem.

Ethereum wallets with more than 32 coins on the balance sheet

These are data that tell – in particular to those who can read between the lines – a sort of evolution of the world of Ethereum – which is done at least in the supply definitely more horizontal.

The winds of war have subsided: what to expect from next week?

The winds of war seem to have subsided. Although the European and American newspapers have spoken of an imminent attack, in reality the situation would seem to be at least for the moment over.

However, a situation similar to that of Bitcoinwhere accounts with more than 10,000 BTC are decreasing, as are those with at least $ 1 BTC on their balance sheet.

Effects on the cryptocurrency market? We talked about it yesterday in our special. With the closing of the weekend – usually difficult to read – we will see if our intuitions were correct, or not.