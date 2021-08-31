Ethereum is scary | Crypto DeFi Scary Earnings

The cryptocurrency prince is back. After a few days on the sly and just above the $ 3,100 worth, Ethereum explodes in the day today, dragging all of his with him ecosystem.

A rebirth that at least to unwary eyes may not have specific reasons, but could belong to the normal chase cycle with Bitcoin, which is pushing on gas in a decidedly less clear-cut way.

Big run of Ethereum which is now aiming straight for $ 3,500

Ethereum leads the DeFi bull run

Ethereum has always done rhyme with decentralized finance and all of the best protocols in this ecosystem are registering excellent earnings, while reducing the dominance from Bitcoin, which although in green sign is showing more than a few difficulties in stably recovering the $ 48,000.

This is the general framework within which to move for a reading of today’s market events that concern Ethereum: he first let several protocols run that are organic to him, such as for example AAVE, to then recover the scepter of leader of the bull run, reestablishing itself in a concrete way above i $ 3,400.

An important support, immediately followed by that a $ 3,250, which according to many analysts will be the possible reversal point for the bull run. Looking instead at the resistances, the battle will be a $ 3,480 before and $ 3,550 then, levels that, if exceeded, would confirm the consistency of the bull run, a consistency on which, at least for the moment, there would seem to be very few doubts.

Meanwhile JP Morgan takes Ethereum into space

A little touch of color. JP Morgan performed a transfer of ERC 20 token, the standard created by Ethereum, through satellite, a huge step forward for the world of IoT. Which obviously has not had major repercussions on the market, but which once again signals, if there was a need, the great consistency of Ethereum also in its concrete applications, as well as in the world of banks and of finance of the future.

The whole DeFi sector pushes on gas: are the institutional ones coming?

Although this is not yet clear and there are no incontrovertible data on it, one can still try one reconstruction of what has been happening for a few days now in the sector DeFi, of which Ethereum remains the most important representative.

As the price is driven up by concrete purchases of coin and token and not only from speculation through derivatives, there is a concrete suspicion that someone is hoarding them. Given the volumes of purchases that have been registered in the last few hours, the suspicion is that these are large investors, probably institutional, who next to Bitcoin they also began to accumulate ETH. Everything will be clearer when there are the first filing to SEC and towards the market control authorities. For now, only a suspicion remains, however strong.

What does the technical analysis say on Ethereum for the next 24 hours?

L’technical analysis it will certainly have limits, but it cannot be discarded without thinking twice, particularly if we want to try to read the trend very short term. We will set our analysis on the next ones 24 hours, starting right from moving averages.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages on ETH

Unequivocal moving averages and all in green for Ethereum over the 24 hours, both for the simple ones and for the exponential ones. A figure that, however, as always, must also be compared with the world of technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCH BUY 🟢 24-hour ETH indicators

Also in this case we are faced with an extremely positive scenario – which many are using by pushing themselves with long positions on Ethereum, even in the short and very short term.

For what concern medium and long the ETH forecasts, also equipped with target price, made by our editorial staff. $ 3,500 it could be an intermediate milestone towards the year-end goals, which are well above $ 4,000. All this in preparation for the transition to version 2.0, which will sanction the transition to the protocol PoS and increased network scalability. Excellent in function DeFi.