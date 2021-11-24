Ethereum, JPMorgan: with the rate hike it will beat Bitcoin

The expectation of a rise in inflation, some analysts said, would have favored Bitcoin over the more traditional gold. But the story would not end here: second JPMorgan, in fact, the approach of the rate hike, just as with the yellow metal, it would have already penalized the cryptocurrency par excellence, which has returned from its recent highs. And it could do it even more in 2022.

“Rising bond yields and the eventual normalization of monetary policy is putting downward pressure on Bitcoin as a form of digital gold, in the same way that higher real yields have put downward pressure on traditional gold,” he said. JPMorgan market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a recent report. Not all cryptocurrencies would be the same in this respect, although their market fortunes are usually quite correlated. “Ethereum derives its value from its applications, which range from DeFi to gaming to NFTs and stablecoins,” said the strategist, so Ethereum “seems less susceptible than Bitcoin to higher real returns.” The crypto positioning in view of 2022, which will probably be marked by the normalization of monetary policies, would therefore be more favorable to Ethereum than to Bitcoin.

Ethereum, the push of the green factor

Another driving force for Ethereum is the long-awaited transition from a Proof-of-work validation system, which involves mining activities that are extremely onerous in terms of energy consumption, to a Proof-of-stake system, which would cut the environmental impact. without sacrificing system security. “The increased focus of investors on environmental, social and governance investments has shifted the focus from the energy-intensive Bitcoin blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain,” said analysts at JPMorgan.

When the new version of the Ethereum blockchain is completed, the arguments in its favor will therefore be able to count on the powerful green argument. To date (November 24) Bitcoin would be, if it were a country, the 32nd for energy consumption with 113.7 Twh annualized, according to estimates by the University of Cambridge.