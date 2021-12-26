Ethereum killer or just suitors? For now, Ether remains on the throne

“Ethereum killers” continue to make their way into the cryptocurrency market: during the month of September, native tokens from several competing blockchain networks are making significant gains. For any alternative network to be considered part of this category, it must possess the essential feature that serves as the backbone of the Ethereum network: smart contracts.

With this in mind, the most important blockchains by market capitalization that fall into this sphere are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polkadot (DOT) and Terra (LUNA). Native tokens from these networks have seen parabolic gains this year. In particular, Solana (SOL) was in the spotlight, given its bullish continuation at the expense of the general sell-off that sent Bitcoin back below the $ 50,000 mark.

The price of SOL has more than doubled in the past 30 days, currently hovering around $ 140. The token has recorded a gain of over 300% in the past 90 days and an extraordinary 7,871.16% year to date (YTD). Astronomical figures if compared to ETH, up 63.77% in the last 90 days and 385.36% from the beginning of the year.

The market capitalization of Ethereum is currently around $ 400 billion, nearly 9 times the capitalization of SOL 47 billion.

Ethereum killer up

Several networks have shown promising prospects and gains. Cardano recently completed its Alonzo hard fork, launching on the network Plutus-based smart contracts that would allow it to host decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0 applications. While its native token, ADA, showed an uninspiring response to this milestone in the project’s roadmap, it still saw a substantial increase this year. ADA is trading at around $ 2.40, posting gains of 74.16% over the past 90 days and 1,273.86% year to date.

Marie Tatibouet, chief marketing officer of Gate.io, a crypto exchange, explained to Cointelegraph the two reasons that started the Ethereum killers:

“As things stand, Ethereum is particularly slow and can only execute 15-25 transactions per second with very low throughput.”

He mentioned how high demand and low throughput lead to the next reason, which is transaction fees inflated out of control. This could impact the boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) market: “Do you really want to pay half ETH of gas fee just to mint a JPEG?“

In this regard, a spokesperson for Solana Labs told Cointelegraph:

“Minting an NFT at peak levels can be very expensive. Recently, the minting fee reached 3 ETH – more expensive than many NFTs! Solana offers faster speeds and lower prices than Ethereum, which is why it is earning market shares. “

Another Ethereum killer, whose token has seen an outstanding performance this year, is Earth. The native token, LUNA, has posted over 500% gains in the past 90 days and 5,477% year to date, and is currently trading at around $ 30.

Such significant gains often coincide with the development of the underlying platform and technology, capable of engaging more users and increasing adoption rates. Cointelegraph spoke with Lex Sokolin, co-head of global fintech and chief economist of ConSensys – the blockchain technology company that supports the Ethereum infrastructure – who said:

“DeFi protocols are applications that grow with the number of users and capital. It is likely that DeFi will be multichain and multipurpose, although the largest amount of liquidity will remain guaranteed by Ethereum. However, expanding and incorporating other sources of capital through bridges and trade is a net asset to the ecosystem ”.

Ethereum is currently in an important phase of its upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 (Eth2) – a fully Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain – after integrating the London hard fork which brought crucial upgrades such as the EIP-1559, the consequences of which are still much discussed in the cryptocurrency community. This Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP), agreed by the developers and miners, resulted in a change in the transaction pricing mechanism.

The change had an impact mainly on the inflation rate of the tokens and on the revenues of the miners, since following the update, part of the gas fees are destroyed. According to the data, over 311,300 ETH tokens, worth nearly $ 1.1 billion, were burned. The current burn rate is 2.7 million ETH tokens per year, which would bring the inflation rate to 2.3% with the issuance of 5.3 million tokens per year.

Ethereum is not the only blockchain network to implement this type of pricing mechanism, as Solana burns 50% of its transaction fees to settle the supply of the SOL token. Solana Labs spokesperson further said:

“The Ethereum London update changed the incentives for miners. Some believed that this would increase the MEV and solutions have been launched to address this problem, but the cost of transactions on Ethereum continues to be a barrier to entry. “

Ethereum is still king, on-chain data shows

While the native tokens of these “Ethereum killer” networks have seen impressive gains, a closer look at the on-chain data reveals that Ethereum usage and volumes still dwarf the rest of the market.

Ethereum currently has a market capitalization of over $ 400 billion, significantly higher than the competition. The closest network in terms of capitalization is Cardano, whose market cap is 76 billion dollars: not even 20% of Ethereum.

According to data from DappRadar, the total blocked volume (TVL) in the DeFi protocols built on the Ethereum blockchain is just over $ 100 billion. In terms of usage, the blockchain in second place is Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a TVL of $ 18 billion, less than 20% of Ethereum’s TVL.

Samy Karim, BSC ecosystem coordinator at cryptocurrency exchange Binance, discussed with Cointelegraph the possibilities for Ethereum to retain its market share once the transition to Eth2 is complete:

“For DeFi to achieve mass adoption, it will need to be fast, efficient and decentralized at the same time. Ethereum is one of the first smart contract compatible chains, able to leverage its existing communities to grow once Eth2 is available. . But it is nearly impossible to predict its potential market share following the upgrade. “

Ethereum also leads the way in the NFT sector. All the major platforms – OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Axie Infinity, Rarible and Decentraland – are in fact located on Ethereum. Many have called the NFT market a giant bubble: even the Communist Party of China recently warned citizens about the speculative bubble in digital collectibles. Nonetheless, the market continues to expand.

Sokolin expressed his disagreement with this perspective, saying:

“We disagree with the categorization of the NFT ecosystem as a bubble: it is a reconfiguration of the structure of digital media. […] NFTs offer a different path, and having a meaningful economic system is unlocking a new business model. “

However, even if this “bubble” were to burst, the impact for Ethereum would be limited. According to Tatibouet, “NFT or not, Ethereum is still the market leader when it comes to smart contract platforms. The NFT market, however, has helped competitors gain an additional advantage.“

As Ethereum continues to gain momentum towards its final transition to a PoS blockchain, the confidence that financial markets are showing in its potential is slowly building. A report from the British multinational bank, Standard Chartered Bank, discussed the real use cases of the blockchain and evaluated ETH accordingly. “structurally“between $ 26,000 and $ 35,000. ETH is currently showing bullish trading patterns “cup and handle”, with the prospect of reaching $ 6,500 in the coming months.