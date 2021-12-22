Ethereum launches Kintsugi | Testnet in preparation for the move to PoS

Good news comes from the world of Ethereum, where the testnet Kintsugi, another step towards Merge which will lead the network to a validation system in Proof of Stake.

Movement that has passed on the sly given a rather particular moment on the market, but in which those who have already invested and those who plan to invest in $ ETH he should stop and think. We will do it within this special, which will deal precisely with this passage, which we do not hesitate to define epochal.

Ethereum launches Kinstugi – our testnet analysis

Ethereum launches the Kintsugi testnet – here’s what it means for the protocol

For Ethereum we are facing a historical moment, at least in relation to the passage already announced towards Proof of Stake. It is online and available to anyone who wants to try it Kintsugi – or one public testnet that we can use for to test the new potential of the system.

We are at a stage intermediate development and the path that will culminate with the transition to a validation system that should render Ethereum more scalable and overcome, at least in part, the problems in terms of high commissions And equally high times for the validation of transactions.

It will take, as announced by the Ethereum official blog, of the time before this phase is concluded, a phase that will then be followed by further launches of testnet, until final merge, which should keep us busy for some time yet.

What does the arrival of this new testnet mean for Ethereum?

It is an important step forward, which also silences the rumors of stall in the path it will have to lead Ethereum towards his version 2.0, awaited with great anxiety by almost all operators of the decentralized finance. However, operators who have already been warned: the l2 as $ MATIC or even like $ LRC will still have reason to exist, because the scalability guaranteed by the transition to PoS it will not be infinite.

The ball now passes to the users, who can test – even on the hunt for bug – what is offered by this testnet. When there is reasonable certainty that everything is in order, it will be possible to move on to the next phase, which will include more extensive and in-depth tests for the whole network. They are missing and this can be easily verified on the protocol’s GitHub several issues to be resolved and implemented.

But today, also thanks to a bull market it is a day to be dedicated to celebrations. Ethereum – which is also part of our investment portfolio it is a solid protocol, which will continue to play a role of enormous importance in the ecosystem. Net of detractors and the arrival of new competitors.