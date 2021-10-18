Ethereum loses more than Bitcoin, as China intensifies measures against crypto

On Friday, the price of Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), slipped to lower levels after China stepped up its cryptocurrency measures calling crypto transactions “illegal”.

“Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions cannot offer services to activities and operations related to virtual currencies,“The People’s Bank of China explained in a statement on its website, adding that the online crypto services offered to Chinese residents by foreign exchanges are”illegal financial activities.“

The offers for the ETH / USD pair are plunged over 13.30% to $ 2,735. At this week’s local high, traders paid $ 3,346 for a single Ether, but the altcoin hit a low of $ 2,651 after turmoil in highly leveraged Chinese real estate hit crypto markets.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, also fell from its local high of $ 45,358 at minimum of $ 40,936. The price of BTC lost 9.38% on Friday, a significant but smaller daily decline than Ether over the same period.

It appears that traders have decided to sell digital assets that have recorded better long-term profits than those made by Bitcoin. For example, despite recent corrections, the performance of ETH / USD since the beginning of the year remains above 280%. In contrast, Bitcoin’s profits since the beginning of the year amounted to just over 40%.

ETH / BTC plunges to multi-week lows

Ether also underperformed directly against Bitcoin: the ETH / BTC pair returned to 0.066 BTC for the first time in more than three weeks. At its annual high, the pair hit 0.082 BTC.

ETH / BTC daily chart. Source: TradingView.com

Either way, Ethereum’s charts suggest that Ether will grow more than Bitcoin in the coming sessions. This is mainly due to a Bull Flag in the ETH / BTC pair, a bullish continuation pattern that emerges when the price consolidates downward / sideways following a strong uptrend.

Typically, a Bull Flag places the profit target at a distance equal to the length of the previous uptrend if the price exceeds the upper limit of the channel. That said, ETH / BTC could see a bullish breakout towards the previous local high of 0.0824 BTC.

The bullish fundamentals remain

Meanwhile, the Ethereum token looks set to rise due to its growth in the emerging sector of decentralized finance (DeFi). As already reported by Cointelegraph, in August 2021 the total blocked value (TVL) in the ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApp) reached 142 billion dollars, of which 68% concentrated on the Ethereum network.

This ensures greater demand for Ether tokens for the use of the smart contracts underlying the dApps. Additionally, forecasts anticipate drops in total active supply as investors continue to lock their ETHs into Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake smart contract.

The total staking value in Ethereum’s PoS smart contract went from 11,616 ETH to 7.76 million ETH in nine months. Source: CryptoQuant

An additional portion of the offering is expected to leave circulation as the Ethereum network continues to burn some of the daily issuance of 13,000 ETH following the August 5th London hard fork. According to WatchTheBurn, the network burned 358,616 ETH worth more than $ 1 billion.

