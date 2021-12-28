Ethereum mining: new record for hashrate

The Ethereum hashrate reached a new all-time high.

Profitability and hashrate of Ethereum mining

Indeed in recent days touched i 950 Thash / s, while until last month it had never exceeded 900.

The key point is the profitability of Ethereum mining, very high thanks to fairly high ETH prices.

In fact, although its current price is 20% from its all-time high of nearly $ 4,900, this was hit just under two months ago, but the pace of hashrate growth is much slower.

Suffice it to say that at the beginning of October, the price of ETH was below $ 3,500, while it is now 12% higher. The Ethereum hashrate at the beginning of October was around 730 Thash / s, while the current one is 27% higher.

During 2021 profitability of Ethereum mining has always remained high, as it was around $ 0.05 per day per Mhash / s in January, while now it is around $ 0.06. As of January 2020, it was around $ 0.01 per Mhash / s.

So the current profitability of Ethereum mining is six times that of the beginning of last year, and at these levels it is to be expected that the hashrate may still increase. Obviously, it all depends on the price of ETH, which however does not necessarily remain above $ 3,500.

Eg according to some estimates, a 1.5 gigahash per second (Gh / s) ASIC at this time can generate net income of over $ 81 per day, or more than $ 2,400 per month and $ 29,000 per year, which can amortize the investment in less than two years.

On the other hand, the price of ETH has grown by 465% in the last 12 months, while hashrate only increased by 217%, indicating that it will most likely increase further if the price holds, or rises.

The move to Proof-of-Stake

The curious thing is that with the transition to the Proof-of-Stake, which will presumably take place next year, ETH will no longer be able to be undermined with current devices. Instead, you will need to stake your ETH on special nodes that will validate the transactions instead of the miners.

This means that Ethereum miners will have to shut down their machines, and stop mining ETH, or use them to mine other Proof-of-Work based cryptocurrencies. However, since Ethereum mining uses a different algorithm than Bitcoin, generally the machinery used for ETH mining cannot be used for BTC mining.