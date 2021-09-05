Ethereum more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore?

TO Singapore Ethereum (ETH) is more popular than Bitcoin (BTC). This is supported by the “The State of Crypto in Singapore Report 2021”, conducted by the crypto-exchange Gemini, in collaboration with Seedly and CoinMarketCap.

The survey

According to reported, in fact, it seems that one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world, Singapore prefers the crypto of smart contracts par excellence. The survey was carried out on a sample of 4,348 respondents, in the period from June to July 2021.

In practice, the results show that Ethereum is the most popular asset with 78% of holders, followed by Bitcoin with 69%, Cardano (ADA) with 40% and Binance Coin (BNB) with 31%. Ripple (XRP) and Tether (USDT) are also popular with 25% of owners among investors.

Thanks to the survey, Gemini also discovered that among the more than 4000 respondents, 67% are also crypto investors and that of these, only 20% are women.

To define the typical Singaporean crypto investor, the report states that it should be “29-year-old male with a median annual family income of approximately Singapore dollars 51,968 ($ 38,456) per year. ”

Different, however, the data collected in another survey conducted by the Independent Reserve (Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index – IRCI – Singapore 2021) last month. The study, in fact, revealed that 43% of the respondents who said they own crypto, 82% own BTC and only 49% ETH, followed by 30% Litecoin (LTC), 24% XRP and 15% LINK.

Singapore, Ethereum and Bitcoin: the crypto-friendly country

While the popularity rates between Ethereum and Bitcoin may differ from survey to survey, Singapore remains the most crypto-friendly country in Asia.

In fact, with China banning transactions involving cryptocurrencies, Singapore has seen even more growth in the crypto sector by welcoming the very businesses and platforms that have had to leave China.

Not only that, at the beginning of this 2021, too the Bank of Singapore Yes is expressed in favor of crypto by arguing that Bitcoin could easily represent traditional investment assets such as gold.

Mansoor Mohi-uddin, the bank’s chief financial officer, had written that this could happen precisely because the crypto queen has a limited supply of 21 million BTC, while other assets can always be printed and produced.

Loading... Advertisements

And it is no coincidence that just Gemini wanted to conduct this survey in Singapore. In fact, for attracting new Singaporean users, the crypto-exchange offers one week of trading on its platform at zero commissions.

Bitcoin and Ethereum always in comparison

It is not new that the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are always compared. Indeed, at the level of performance of this 2021, it is expressed also Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Senior Commodity Strategist.

According to McGlone if Bitcoin follows Ethereum’s performance this 2021, its price could reach $ 100,000.

In practice, only in terms of performance, the surge in the price of ETH in this 2021 has recorded significantly higher numbers than BTC. But why doesn’t this clear difference make ETH exceed BTC?

Simple, because they are two clearly different projects. Ethereum is the first blockchain of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) which are literally exploding this year. While Bitcoin is the crypto of large investors.

The volume of on-chain BTC transactions is for values ​​in excess of $ 1 million. The performance of the crypto queen lies precisely in the increase of this type of transactions that from September 2020 to today it has gone from 30% to 70%.