Ethereum Name Service early adopters were rewarded with a five-digit airdrop

Early adopters in the cryptocurrency market were once again rewarded for their contribution by the popular Ethereum Name Service protocol, which distributed an airdrop of its new ENS token.

The resulting airdrop resulted in a instant five-digit payday for many holders: considering investors with multiple ENS addresses registered to multiple wallets, it is not difficult to imagine there are holders in possession of a six-figure airdrop.

The airdrop for members of the ENS community was widely anticipated, a practice that became common during 2021 and popularized when Uniswap, a decentralized exchange, surprised users with a retroactive airdrop in late 2020. ENS distributed 25 million. token to domain owners and, currently, the token is trading at $ 85 on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Distribution of ENS tokens. Source: ENS

The process of applying for ENS tokens began at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 8th. The owners of qualified domains they will have until May 4, 2022 to request the assigned tokens.

The number of tokens each qualified user receives is based on how long an address has held a domain, as well as the length of the domain registration, with an eight-year cut-off.

The lowest levels received an average of 200 ENS tokens, the average level 500 ENS, while the most active participants earned 1,000 ENS.

Claiming the tokens also requires active participation by the domain holder: The user must vote on four articles of the ENS governance constitution, designed to get the new DAO up and running more robustly.

Users must also delegate their voting power, before gaining access to their tokens. Currently, Coinbase has emerged as one of the top delegates in the initial vote.

Top 5 ENS delegates by number of votes. Source: Tally

ENS price action and total claims

CoinGecko data shows that in the short time ENS has been trading, its price has fluctuated from a low of $ 17.63 on Nov 9 to a high of $ 84.78 on Nov 10, which means that the lowest level of the airdrop is now worth around $ 17,000.

ENS / USD hourly chart. Source: CoinGecko

According to data from Dune Analytics, there are 137,689 addresses that are entitled to request the airdrop, of which 62,634 have already completed the process and claimed 49.72% of the available offer.

ENS airdrop statistics. Source: Dune Analytics

This ENS airdrop ranks as one of the biggest of the year, behind the dYdX airdrop, which gave the most active users of the decentralized derivatives exchange a six-figure amount of token appreciation after release.

