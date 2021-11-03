Ethereum Name Service passes governance to its community

Source: Adobe / Jurie

Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a distributed and open source naming system, based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with .ETH as the native name suffix, aims to transfer the governance to his community, through the launch of the governance token ENS and the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The team behind the protocol insisted that ENS has always been an “open public service belonging to the community,” noting that the project has matured enough to pass the responsibility of governance to the community.

In the project the team reports that “in particular, we want the ENS multisig root to pass control of the existing ENS treasury, its future funds and control of the .ETH registration contract which is responsible for the pricing and registration mechanism for .ETH names, “suggesting that the community would govern the key components of the protocol.

ENS and DAO governance tokens

The project also unveiled the proposed structure for the DAO, as well as the token distribution and allocation layout.

The protocol will allow users to vote on the ENS Constitution, which is a set of community guidelines, for one week starting November 8. Thereafter, once the ENS token distribution process is complete, token holders will vote on protocol parameters, such as pricing and other key components.

Simon Taylor, co-founder of 11: FS, a digital financial services company, said “ENS is probably the cleanest case study of what a DAO should be.”

The project has earmarked 25% of the total supply for airdrops and will be distributed among .ETH holders (over 137,000 accounts). Another 25% is awarded to contributors (100 individuals and groups, plus hundreds of Discord users), while the remaining 50% will be distributed to the DAO community treasury.

ENS tweeted that “complaints will open on November 8. Users will have until May 4, 2022 to request their tokens, after which all remaining tokens will be sent to the DAO treasury.”

Also, according to them, the retroactive airdrop is by account, not by name. The team explained: “This means that each address is counted for a given day based on whether it has at least one .ETH name on that day.”

