Ethereum: new ATH | End of records? Here’s why …

Finally here we are. After licking him several times in the last week, Ethereum has surpassed his all-time high, by registering a new record above quota $ 4,400.

An excellent signal for a blockchain and its token that are, in our opinion unfairly, victims of an attack campaign, albeit at a low intensity, in the specialized press. $ ETH he replied instead here I’m – when in Italy it was the very early hours of the morning, the coin surpassed its old record.

Ethereum is the most fit altcoin since last May

Confirm this one season of bullish markets also for the sector altcoin. We can invest with eToro – go here to get a free virtual account, with all the TOP features immediately accessible – unique exchange also as regards the automatic crypto trading, since it offers the system of CopyTrader – to copy the best or spy on how they are operating on the market.

We have i CopyPortfolios – products that allow you to invest in various crypto – between 35+ present on eToro – in a single title. They are enough for us $ 50 to invest with a real account.

New all-time high for Ethereum, which confirms itself as the king of altcoins

The situation, if we listed the relationship between the current price and the all-time high for all altcoin, it would immediately become clearer. Ethereum has exceeded the price level it had reached during the previous one run and before great collapse of May and June, while the rest of the fund, albeit large cap, is still a long way from those levels.

What can we say about Binance Coin, which despite the excellent state of health of its reference exchange is still at a distance sidereal from its all-time high – or more than 20%, without thinking about Ripple but also to the entire sector of historical altcoins like Litecoin or BCH.

Therefore, although Bitcoin opened the dance by returning to its all-time highs in advance – until now, of the old guard, it was only Ethereum to follow him.

Loading... Advertisements

Great hunger for DeFi protocols – and this is the first push for Ethereum

Always reading the same market data, or the price trend of the last few weeks, another extremely clear data emerges. That is the great interest of the market for all those protocols that can offer solid infrastructures of decentralized finance, possibly also passing from the world of NFT.

In this perspective, the almost parallel path of some could also be explained competitor of the Ethereum network, as they could be Solana and, although not in direct competition, one of the L2 most important, that is $ MATIC.

Where can Ethereum go in the next few days?

The markets are in relative turmoil and – also thanks to one mini season of the meme token, are going through a phase of great volatility and hit and run interventions also by the great speculators.

Reading these situations is always very difficult – even if we were to seek support in the tools oftechnical analysis. We believe the smartest question an investor could and should ask himself in the next few hours is how long it can still last bull run from ETH and if the new all-time high it will be trampoline or impassable wall for the price.

To this end, a bit of fundamental analysis and blockchain events can be of great help – and we can immediately point out how it is happening, albeit for different reasons – the same thing we have seen with Bitcoin – or an escape of $ ETH from exchanges.

Of course, here the compression is also supported by issues concerning for example the burn introduced with the London Upgrade, as well as it staking for ETH 2.0, that for TVL it is already among the first in the world, behind Solana And Cardano. With a now chronic deficiency of ETH to pour into the market – even miners have had less and less for some time now – sales pressure can be difficult for bears to organize.

What is certain is that in a market situation of this type anything can happen – and for those who do not want to ride volatility and rapid price changes, it would be appropriate to pull the oars into the boat and look at ours. target price on ETH. With price levels that some accuse of being imaginative, but towards which we are heading full force.