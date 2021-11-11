Ethereum: New boom for commissions | Transactions at + $ 50

Still problems on Ethereum, or rather on commissions, which have reached science fiction prices, confirming the impossibility for the protocol to be at the same time the main hub of smart contract And blockchain in PoW validation.

Because of trade boom on ENS and its price record, the network of Ethereum she once again found herself in enormous difficulty, with commissions splashing to levels not seen since big crash last May, when everyone was trying to close their transactions as quickly as possible.

Out of control commissions – the whole truth

A question that makes you think – and that makes the transition to a validation system even more awaited PoS, which should be by now, net of some technical problems, a matter of a few months. Let’s try to understand together what is happening in the world of Ethereum.

A situation that, among other things, constantly recurs whenever a token based on its protocols has an important price increase. Prices, at the time of this writing, are still well above the $ 50.

Too many transactions on the Ethereum network and prices skyrocket

Ethereum has been a victim, since the beginning of 2021, of its own success. Almost all of the projects that one has had spike of significant price and an extraordinary growth in volumes is hosted right on the network Ethereum. That being still a validation network PoW, it is difficult to scale.

This was the case during the last big boom of Shiba Inu Coin, as has been the case with all the cyclical booms of protocols such as Axie Infinity. In other words: Whenever the market is interested in an ERC-20 or other token supported by Ethereum transaction volumes grow, the network is flooded and transaction prices skyrocket.

Commissions still rising

The graph above, which indicates the latest 3 months however it is merciless. Even in moments of minimum there have been transactions over i $ 15, with a good part of September above $ 30 it’s a November which would seem to be even more expensive.

Behind the latest cost boom, the success of ENS

Yesterday, as we told on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it, it was the day of ENS, the name service of .eth, which after listing the DAO governance token, was affected by a huge volume of trading. Trading volume that has added to a network Ethereum already under stress.

The results are, once again, there for all to see. And make it necessary, if Ethereum it will want to continue to be the center of the revolution DeFi find solutions. These solutions actually already exist – and will involve moving to a system in Proof of Stake, which will be able to make the network more scalable and also to reduce waiting times.

In the meantime, however, those who manage networks that already use that validation system (or others equally scalable), could continue to erode small market shares. Ethereum. Solana, but also BSC from Binance And Cardano I’m at the door.

Markets continue to support ETH

The non-optimal situation on a technological level, however, does not seem to affect the markets too much, which continue to push Ethereum, even after the correction that brought it under i $ 4,700 yesterday.

What is happening now on the ETH network it’s not exactly new – and all hopes are pinned on the future of a network that will, like it or not, switch to another technological solution.