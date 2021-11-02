Ethereum, new record for the crypto: towards 4500 dollars

After exceeding the $ 4,400 mark in recent days, today Ethereum marks yet another new record, reaching nearly $ 4,500. The cryptocurrency has stopped at $ 4,495, while at the time this article is written and published it is at $ 4,473 (source CoinDesk).

The new all-time high of Ethereum

According to the analyzes shared by the experts, the movements recorded on the platform triggered the umpteenth surge. Deribit. The graph below shows the trend appreciated over the last week: the increase is substantial, it has gone from just over 3,900 dollars on 28 October to the current value.

The upward trend which is affecting Ethereum is also attributed to the Altair update of the Beacon Chain live from last Wednesday, an update introduced with the declared aim of making the management of transactions faster and more efficient, with benefits also from the point of view of consumption.

Further leaps upwards are not excluded, but as always when it comes to a crypto, the advice is to approach trading with due caution, aware that the possibility of generating a profit counteracts the risk associated with volatility of the investment.

Alternatively, whoever wants a ETH to show off on your desk without having to go through an exchange and without putting your savings in hand, you can do it by spending only a few euros (there is also Bitcoin).