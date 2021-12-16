Ethereum, new update: what do you need to know?

On 9 December, «Arrow Glacier“(Translatable as”glacier arrow»), An important update on the Blockchain of Ethereum thanks to which a problem capable of negatively impacting the extraction of the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization will be solved.

According to experts, the new update of ETH will not affect the prices of the digital currency, which has returned to lose ground after having previously risen above $ 4,300. The success of the update will mark a further step forward for the crypto towards the protocol “proof of stake“(PoS) and the progressive abandonment of that”proof of work»(PoW), which has long been in the crosshairs of experts also because of its environmental problems.

ETH update: all the details

The new update is aimed at addressing a problem that can compromise crypto mining: the “trouble bomb” (or “difficulty bomb»In English), i.e. the exponential increase in extraction complexity related to the PoW protocol. It is a mechanism planned by the miners themselves with the aim of facilitating the transition to the PoS protocol, however the increase in difficulty in this period risks congesting the ETH Blockchain.

For this reason Arrow Glacier will postpone the activation of the difficulty bomb to June 2022, the deadline by which the definitive passage to the proof of stake will be completed. Please note that thanks to the PoS, miners will be able to validate transactions on the Blockchain based on the number of tokens they hold, while at the moment for the same procedure it is necessary to solve complex algorithms that require a considerable amount of electricity. According to a press release from the Ethereum Fondation, with the abandonment of the PoW the consumption of electricity could reduce up to 99.95%.

PoS: what negative effects can it have on mining?

Although the adoption of proof of stake is viewed positively as a function of reducing the environmental impact of mining, some experts have highlighted a number of negative effects that the protocol is likely to have on the work of miners. First, mining cryptocurrency with PoS would result in a reduction in the revenue of those who validate transactions in ETH, which could be 30% lower compared to the current ones.

This element can push some miners to leave the Ethereum network, and it is not excluded that a part of them may undertake attempts at sabotage to the detriment of the network. Even the creation of a new cryptocurrency that relies on its own infrastructure cannot be ruled out as a consequence of the discontent of some of the miners.

In the coming months, these elements could have repercussions on the price of the cryptocurrency, even if for the moment the Ethereum Foundation seems to be minimizing the risk.

«A good competition is expected in the world of cryptocurrencies. Updates may always be an unknown but one fact is certain. Cardano, Polkadot and Solana are gaining ground and climbing more and more. Ethereum, therefore, must “beware” of these highly respected crypto-competitors. “

Comment Claudio Baldassarri, founding partner of Crypto Smart, the first Italian digital asset platform.