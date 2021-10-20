Ethereum of records | Here’s where ETH can go now

After a absolute and total dominance of Bitcoin in recent weeks, several altcoin they have exceeded, at or near the same time, very important price thresholds. Ethereum exceeds the psychological threshold of $ 4,000 and officially relaunches towards its record level.

A new return to i all-time highs – although they are still relatively distant – which, however, could suggest a backfire of the sector altcoin, which remained at some distance from Bitcoin, already back above his ATH.

Can Ethereum Bet Max? Less than 6% missing

On the day of Bitcoin, Ethereum is also aiming for an all-time high

Today’s will surely be remembered as the day of the new Bitcoin record, a day that saw the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization exceed even the quota $ 67,000. However, after the race also some of the best cryptocurrencies of the sector altcoin they resumed a fair run. Above all Ethereum, which after messing around on the level of $ 4,000, he passed it easily, meeting the second resistance a $ 4,080.

A very interesting situation for $ ETH – which is just a few steps from its all-time high – about 6% less, at altitude $ 4,365. But it can Ethereum, with a further idea, to return to these levels by equaling the race of Bitcoin? There are several elements to consider.

The Altcoin sector still has a lot to catch up with

October, despite being positive for the entire cryptocurrency sector, was actually the month of Bitcoin. No one has managed to run at these rhythms, with Ethereum first of all and also other crypto such as Cardano And Solana which have fallen behind – and which are even further away from their all-time highs than $ ETH.

A situation that allows us to be moderately optimistic even on Ethereum – given that a certain room for growth has accumulated instead $ BTC has already used. On this level, one can only be bullish about what it could offer ETH.

Technical analysis on 1 week Eth: what to expect

L’technical analysis it is a good tool to read such complex market situations, in particular if we were to accompany it, as we will do, by an analysis of the resistances and supports.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-week moving averages on $ ETH

As regards the moving averages we have a great framework for Ethereum – with indicators all in green and an unequivocal signal of the possibility of returning to price levels close to the maximum.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 WILLIAMS OVERBOOKED Technical information on $ ETH at 1 week

The indicators are also all positive, with an indication of low volatility and only Williams signaling the possibility of a moment of unjustified purchases by volume. However, it is the near-term resistances that show us a very interesting path. The first would be a $ 4,120, but the second, if the first is exceeded, would be very close to the quota of maximum price – that is, according to our analysis tools a $ 4,336. There remain therefore obstacles towards the all-time high few – and also by crossing ours Ethereum forecasts we can only consider the return of Ethereum onATH technically one step away.