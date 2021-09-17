Ethereum options suggest that the $ 4,000 battle will be in at least a week

Over the past 40 days, Ether (ETH) has been trending moderately upwards, respecting a tight channel most of the time. It enjoyed a brief rally to $ 4,000 in the first week of September, but a subsequent plunge brought the price back into the uptrend channel.

Price of Ether on Bitstamp in USD. Source: TradingView

In August, non-fungible tokens posted record-breaking transactions, clogging the Ethereum network and causing average transaction fees to exceed $ 40 in early September. Although the volume of NFT trading has continued to decline, new items continue to be minted every minute, regardless of whether they are traded.

On September 13, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, a $ 58 billion US-based asset manager, said Ark is aiming for a 60% Bitcoin (BTC) and 40% Ether allocation. Ark Invest holds significant positions in Coinbase (COIN) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares. Additionally, Wood is a longtime Bitcoin advocate.

One of the protocol’s biggest rivals, Solana (SOL), faced a seven-hour blackout on September 14. A sudden increase in transaction volume flooded the transaction processing queue, which caused the network to collapse.

Another incident occurred the same day after Ethereum Arbitrum One’s layer-2 rollup network went offline for 45 minutes. The team attributed the downtime to a huge batch of transactions sent to the Arbitrum sequencer in a short period.

Ethereum options aggregate open interest for September 3. Source: Bybt.com

These events indicate the importance of the ETH 2.0 update, which will bring parallel processing and dramatically reduce transaction fees. Oddly enough, Ethereum also faced a large sequence of invalid blocks from a malicious entity. However, the vast majority of network clients repelled the attack, rendering it ineffective.

As shown above, the bears were taken by surprise and 95% of the put (sell) instruments were placed at $ 3,500 or less. As a result, if ETH remains above that price on September 17th, only $ 8 million worth of neutral-bearish put options will be activated at expiration.

A put option is the right to sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price on the set expiration date. Therefore, a $ 3,000 put option becomes worthless if ETH remains above that price at 8:00 UTC on September 17th.

The call-to-put ratio reflects a balanced situation

The call-to-put ratio of 0.95 represents the small difference between call (buy) options worth $ 173 million versus put (sell) options of $ 181 million. This quick outlook needs a more detailed analysis that considers some of the positions to be far-fetched considering the current $ 3,500 level.

For example, if Ether’s expiry price on September 17 is $ 3,300, any call option above that price becomes worthless. There will be no right to acquire ETH at $ 3,700 in that case.

Below are the four most likely scenarios considering the current price of Ether. The imbalance in favor of both parties represents the theoretical profit at maturity. The data below shows how many contracts will be activated on Friday, depending on the expiry price:

Between $ 3,100 and $ 3,300: 2,100 calls vs 20,300 puts. The net result is $ 58 million in favor of protective put (bear) instruments.

Between $ 3,300 and $ 3,500: The net result is balanced between bears and bulls.

Between $ 3,500 and $ 3,700: 17,600 calls vs 2,300 puts. The net result is $ 55 million in favor of call options (bulls).

Above $ 3,700: 17,600 calls vs 2,300 puts. The net result favors call options for $ 85 million.

This rough estimate considers call options used exclusively in bullish strategies and put options in neutral to bearish trades. However, investors may have used more complex strategies which typically involve different maturity dates.

Minimum volatility expected for this week

At the expiration of the weekly options, slight fluctuations in Ether are expected. Regardless of whether it reaches $ 3,500 or not, it will be interesting to understand directionality.

To put things in perspective, the September 24 ETH monthly options expiration currently holds an open interest of $ 1.6 billion. Therefore, both sides are likely focusing their efforts on next week.

The views expressed herein are solely those ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every trade carries risks. You should conduct your research before making a decision.