Ethereum or Cardano? Which cryptocurrency to invest in?

Cryptocurrencies, in general, are still a highly speculative investment. No one can say for sure what will happen to this market in a few decades, the technology itself is still in its infancy. For this reason, cryptocurrencies are a risky investment right now, so make sure you’re comfortable with that type of risk before invest in cryptocurrencies.

That said, cryptocurrencies could also be a potentially profitable investment if they are successful in the long run. Two rising stars of the cryptocurrency world are Ethereum (ETH) e Cardano (ADA), the second and fifth largest cryptocurrencies in the market capitalization ranking, respectively. Although ETH and ADA are similar cryptocurrencies in many ways, they have some key differences. If you are considering investing in one of these two cryptocurrencies, below you will find out which investment is best for you.

Investing in Ethereum: pros and cons

Ethereum is one of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency industry right now and its native token, Ether, is the second most popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin.

The Ethereum blockchain is one of the most used when it comes to decentralized applications (dApp) like non-fungible tokens (NFT) e decentralized finance (DeFi). It also hosts smart contract smart, which allow people to execute safe and secure agreements without the help of third parties such as a lawyer.

Furthermore, since the Ethereum blockchain is open source, anyone can create new dApps. All applications on the Ethereum blockchain require the use of Ether, so if one of these dApps is successful, Ethereum will benefit.

One disadvantage of Ethereum is that it currently uses a Proof of Work (PoW) mining protocol, which is incredibly energy consuming. With this protocol, cryptocurrency miners must use high-powered computers to solve puzzles and verify transactions. As time goes by, these puzzles become more and more difficult, requiring more and more energy.

However, the Ethereum developers are currently working for switch to a PoS protocol, which is much more environmentally friendly. With a PoS protocol, miners must put some of their cryptocurrencies into play to verify transactions and have a chance to earn rewards. While switching to a PoS model is a smart move for Ethereum, there will likely be increasing difficulties along the way.

Ethereum (ETH) live chart

Trade Ethereum (ETH) with a regulated broker

Investing in Cardano: pros and cons

Cardano it was created by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, so it shares many similarities with its older competitor. However, it has some unique advantages and disadvantages.

Like Ethereum, too Cardano allows users to create dApps on its network. Some of the projects currently under development include THEOS, a NFT marketplace And Indigo Protocol, which will allow users to trade real-world assets (such as stocks) on the Cardano blockchain.

Unlike Ethereum, Cardano already uses a PoS mining protocol, which gives it an advantage over its competitor. While it may take months for Ethereum to fully switch to a PoS model, Cardano is already successfully using this type of system.

Said this, Cardano is still in its infancy and it will take some time before it reaches Ethereum in other ways. Ethereum has the first mover advantage over Cardano, so while the two can share many features, Ethereum has a longer track record and it is more popular with users right now.

However, this does not necessarily mean that Cardano will not be able to reach Ethereum in the future. Cardano has grown tremendously over the past year in terms of transaction volume and market capitalization, and if it continues to find ways to improve, it could have an edge over Ethereum.

Cardano Real Time Chart (ADA)

Trade on Cardano (ADA) with a regulated Broker

What is the right cryptocurrency for you?

Although both cryptocurrencies are risky, Cardano could be a high-risk investment at the moment because it is newer and does not have the Ethereum track record. However, Cardano has its strengths, so if you’re willing to take more risks and keep yours long-term investments, it might be the right choice for you.

Wherever you choose to invest, make sure you keep a long-term perspective. Cryptocurrencies can be incredibly volatile and any investment is likely to experience short-term ups and downs. By buying quality investments (e.g. Ethereum and Cardano) and focusing on the long term, however, you are more likely to see positive gains over time.

