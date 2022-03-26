Ethereum Price Hits $3,200 as ‘Merge’ Hype Rises

The week-long uptrend in the cryptocurrency market has started to wake up bullish investors and the successful March 15 launch of the Ethereum “merger” on the Kiln testnet has the community excited about the upcoming change to the proof-of-stake (POS) consensus.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since the successful Kiln launch, the price of Ether has risen 25% from $2,500 to a daily high of $3,193 on March 25, as traders look to secure their positions. before the merger.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what market analysts say could happen to the price of Ether as the merger nears and how the move to POS could affect its price in the long run.

A clean break from the downtrend

The Ether price turnaround over the past two weeks was succinctly addressed by analyst Justin Bennett, who public the following graph highlighting the change in trend that has occurred.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Bennett said:

“Ether highest maximum prime since early Nov 2021. Probably nothing.”

The merger will be a bullish event

Further analysis of the effects that Ethereum’s upcoming merger will have on its price was discussed by analysts at independent global macroeconomics and cryptocurrency research suite MacroHive, who noted that the merger “will have bullish implications for Ether.”

According to MacroHive, “the prospect of being able to earn a passive return on locked Ether will attract more investors to the space,” while the transition to proof-of-stake consensus “will reduce Ethereum’s power consumption by 99.95%.”

This, in turn, will help attract more institutional money into the Ethereum ecosystem, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns “around mining/proof-of-work energy consumption are mitigated.”

The merger will also have a noticeable impact on the circulating supply of Ether, because net issuance will suffer a significant decline once completed, once block rewards are replaced by Ether staking returns.

MacroHive said:

“This coupled with the current Ether burn should make the cryptocurrency deflationary and this should be bullish overall.”

The merger could have the same effects as the Bitcoin halvings

One last thought on the effects of the upcoming merger was put forward by options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user McKenna, who posted the following tweet comparing the effects of the merger to Bitcoin halvings.

The merge is a crowded trade but so is the BTC halvening. Only difference is ETH becomes a deflationary asset W/ EIP1559. S-curve adoption as the foundational web3 protocol is going to send ETH to monumental heights over the next decade. You aren’t ready Anon. — McKenna (¤, ¤) (@Crypto_McKenna) March 23, 2022

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.997 trillion and the dominance rate of Ether is 18.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.