Ethereum price prediction: is ETH to buy or sell?

The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) rebounded over the weekend as investors reflected on China’s new order to ban all cryptocurrency transactions. The token climbed to $ 3,120, which was around 18% above its September low. Its total market capitalization has risen to over $ 367 billion.

Ban on China’s cryptocurrencies

On Friday, the prices of most cryptocurrencies plummeted after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) declared that all cryptocurrency transactions were illegal. The bank also warned offshore companies against offering crypto services such as derivatives, exchanges and wallets to Chinese citizens.

This wasn’t the first time China had expressed concern about digital currencies. In 2014, the country announced that it was illegal to deal with coins. And in July, the country stepped up its crackdown on Bitcoin mining and other crypto services. It also banned banks and other financial services from offering these services.

Therefore, the price of Ethereum rebounded over the weekend as investors pondered the implications of China’s new ban. Overall, the move will not have a major impact on cryptocurrency prices. It also wasn’t the first time the nation has banned crypto transactions. Furthermore, historically, cryptocurrency prices have risen after Chinese bans.

The price of ETH is also rising due to the strong rebound of the DeFi sector. The total value locked in Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has risen to over $ 126 billion, according to DeFi Llama. This was a substantial increase from Friday’s low of $ 114 billion. Platforms like Maker, Aave, Compound, Curve, and InstaDapp have increased their TVL to over $ 10 billion.

Ethereum price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the ETH price has formed a strong bottom at $ 2,735 since China’s latest cryptocurrency ban. The coin formed a triple bottom whose top was $ 3,185. It also moved above the 25 and 50 period exponential moving averages as the MACD formed a bullish divergence pattern.

Therefore, at the end of September, there is a possibility that Ethereum will maintain a bullish trend as the bulls’ target moves above $ 4,000.

