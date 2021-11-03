Ethereum price prediction: reached new all-time high

The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) recorded a bullish breakout on Tuesday as the demand for cryptocurrency prices rose. Ether jumped to $ 4,482, the highest level on record. This rally brings its total market capitalization to over $ 527 billion.

Ether flies to new records

Ethereum is a blockchain project that allows people to develop their own decentralized applications (DAPP) and organizations (DAO). Today the network has become the most important part of the decentralized industry.

For example, Ethereum is the market leader in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. It has more than 150 applications that have a total blocked value (TVL) of over $ 160 billion. This is remarkable as the industry was virtually non-existent a few years ago.

Ethereum has also been used to build some of the most popular cryptocurrencies. For example, it was used by the developers of the Decentraland and Shiba Inu platforms. These projects have become relatively popular in the past few weeks.

Ethereum, thanks to Decentraland, has become a leading player in the so-called metaverse. This is an industry where people create virtual items and then sell them in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The industry was heavily hyped last week when Facebook announced it will change its brand name to Meta.

Ethereum has also become a major player in the NFT industry. For example, it has been used to build some of the largest NFT platforms in the world. Some of these platforms are OpenSea, one of the largest platforms in the industry.

All of this happened at a time when Ethereum is facing challenges and has more competitors. Platforms like Avalanche, Solana, and Terra offer significantly faster, safer and more efficient products than Ethereum. At the same time, the Ethereum network is substantially more expensive than others.

However, analysts believe that Ethereum’s price will do well in the coming months as the developers transfer it to a test network. Furthermore, discussions regarding an Ethereum-based ETF will be a catalyst.

Ethereum price prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of Ethereum has had a strong uptrend in the past few weeks. And today it managed to surpass its all-time high as demand for the token increased. It is also supported by the 25 and 50 day moving averages and oscillators.

Therefore, the price of ETH will likely continue to rise as the bulls start targeting the next key resistance level at $ 5,000.