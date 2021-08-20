Ethereum price prediction: towards a strong bullish breakout

The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) rebounded in the overnight session as the volume of cryptocurrencies and assets in the DeFi ecosystem increased. Ether climbed to $ 3,220, slightly below this week’s high of $ 3,345.

The decentralized finance industry is the biggest test case for the use of blockchain technology. The industry helps developers build applications that provide decentralized financial services. The most popular forms of DeFi are loans, payments and exchanges.

In recent years, the DeFi industry has experienced explosive growth. First, the total locked-in value (TVL) in the industry went from zero to more than $ 82.9 billion. This is remarkable for an industry that isn’t even mainstream.

Most importantly, Ethereum dominates the DeFi ecosystem. Most of the biggest projects in the industry are Aave, Compound, InstaDapp, Maker, and Uniswap.

Aave has created a decentralized lending and investment platform with over $ 24 billion in liquidity. Uniswap, on the other hand, is a platform that allows people to buy and sell coins without using popular centralized exchanges.

The price of Ethereum rose in the overnight session as activities in the DeFi sector remained stable. Total Blocked Value (TVL) in Ethereum’s DeFi platforms has risen to $ 82 billion. This is remarkable as it dropped below $ 50 billion two months ago.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price fared relatively well after Bitcoin rebounded in the overnight session. After dropping below $ 45,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin rose to over $ 47,000. There is a rumor among the analyst community that the price will rise to more than $ 50,000 over the weekend. In most cases, Ethereum tends to track the action of Bitcoin.

Ethereum price prediction

The daily chart shows that the ETH price found strong support at around $ 1,700 in May, June and July. Since then, the price has risen and even moved above the $ 2,400 and $ 2,875 resistance levels. Meanwhile, the price has risen above the 25 and 50-day moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 63. Therefore, the coin is likely to maintain the bullish trend as investors aim for the key resistance at $ 3,500. .