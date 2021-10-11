News

Ethereum price prediction

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum Price Prediction: Ether is likely to slide to $ 3,476 pivot (Monday 11 October 2021)
The altcoins in the last hours are subdued, and despite the bitcoin has broken the barrier of 56 thousand dollars, and is in a position to establish further gains in the short term The cryptocurrency market has performed well in this early October, in fact the overall market cap in recent days has added over 400 billion dollars. Altcoins, however, are a bit subdued at the moment despite bitcoin approaching the 57,000 level. dollars.
Ethereum he was one of the top performers of the last few weeks, in fact he crossed the USD 3,600 level. However now it undergoes a retracement phase, in fact his price it has dropped by about 1% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH is trading just above the 3,500 level …Read on coinlist.me

Advertising


twitterDPCgov : #Weeks of PCs There are 24-hour operating rooms to monitor, coordinate … There are offices that make predictions every day … – the post : The #Nobel for #Physics 2021 was awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. To the first two p … – NunzioTweet : RT @DPCgov: #SettimanadiPC There are 24-hour operating rooms to monitor, coordinate … There are offices that make predictions every day, prevent… – piero_dincecco : RT @DPCgov: #SettimanadiPC There are 24-hour operating rooms to monitor, coordinate … There are offices that make predictions every day, prevent… – Region_Abruzzo : RT @DPCgov: #SettimanadiPC There are 24-hour operating rooms to monitor, coordinate … There are offices that make predictions every day, prevent… –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Forecast of the



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.2K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
914
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
913
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
898
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
896
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
883
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
831
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
631
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top