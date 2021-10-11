Ethereum Price Prediction: Ether is likely to slide to $ 3,476 pivot (Monday 11 October 2021)

The altcoins in the last hours are subdued, and despite the bitcoin has broken the barrier of 56 thousand dollars, and is in a position to establish further gains in the short term The cryptocurrency market has performed well in this early October, in fact the overall market cap in recent days has added over 400 billion dollars. Altcoins, however, are a bit subdued at the moment despite bitcoin approaching the 57,000 level. dollars.

Ethereum he was one of the top performers of the last few weeks, in fact he crossed the USD 3,600 level. However now it undergoes a retracement phase, in fact his price it has dropped by about 1% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH is trading just above the 3,500 level … Read on coinlist.me

