Ethereum Price Risks To Fall To $ 2,000 Due To ‘Bear Flag’ By CoinTelegraph

The price of Ethereum risks falling to $ 2,000 due to a ‘bear flag’
The native token of, Ether (ETH), will extend its downside by 30% this year, reaching its lowest price since July 2021 – what a classic technical indicator suggests.
Ethereum Chart Paints Bearish Pattern ETH price fell to a six-month low of $ 2,159 on January 24, 2022; it then bounced back sharply, returning to $ 2,724 a few days later. However, this created a pattern known as the “bear flag,” according to which the price could soon drop 17% from current values, returning to $ 2,000.
Daily price chart of, bear flag highlighted. Source: TradingView In the case of Ether, the “flagpole” height exceeds $ 850, which puts the bear flag target at around $ 2,000. Earlier this year, another bear flag formation had caused a similar decline, as shown in the graph above.
