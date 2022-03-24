Ethereum Price Surpasses $3,000, But Analysts Warn A Pullback Needs To Be Seen By Cointelegraph



Ethereum price breaks above $3,000 but analysts warn a pullback needs to be seen



The cryptocurrency market continues to advance on March 23 despite facing headwinds on multiple fronts. Right now, global conflict, rising inflation, and widespread economic uncertainty are affecting financial markets and help highlight the need for a diversified investment portfolio.

Price analysis as of 3/23: , ETH, BNB, , LUNA, ADA, SOL, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

Altcoins have managed to gain some ground in recent days, led by , the leading smart contract platform, which managed to climb back up to the important support and resistance zone at $3,000, where the bulls are now fighting for control.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

